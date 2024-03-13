For Juicy And Crispy Ham Steaks, A Quick Pan Sear Is The Best Method

There's ham sliced as cold cuts donning sandwiches with cheese and there's honey baked ham which is popular during the holidays ... and then there's ham steak. For those who are unfamiliar, ham steaks come from thick slices cut from the middle of the leg. The cut of ham can be quite large and will typically include part of the leg bone to provide more fat and flavor. Best of all, it's rather easy to cook, because it only needs a quick pan sear to achieve a flavorful and tender meat ready to serve as an easy weeknight dinner.

Ham is usually already cured or smoked, so it's essential not to overcook a ham steak or it may turn out dry; this is why a pan sear is the best cooking technique. To achieve a crisp, golden-brown exterior and to release the flavors, you only need to sear the ham for about three to four minutes on each side. Just be sure to use a food thermometer to ensure that the internal temperature reaches 145 degrees Fahrenheit for safe eating.