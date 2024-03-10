25 Best Italian Restaurants In New Jersey, According To A Local

In a state that's known for many foodie things, including the ubiquitous diners, cranberry and blueberry bogs, pizza, and Jersey Shore food, I decided to take a stab at another quintessentially New Jersey staple: Italian restaurants. Every town in New Jersey probably has at least one solid Italian spot, and with over 500 towns in the state (yes, really), there is an abundance of Italian restaurants.

But it's not just about quantity, here. It's about quality. There are so many good quality Italian spots in the state, and everyone has a personal favorite. Since it wouldn't be realistic to include every Italian spot on this list, we decided to try to narrow it down to the best of the best (more on my methodology is at the end of this piece). These are the spots with the best reputations and, the best and freshest quality food, and we tried to include ones in every nook and cranny of the state since delicious Italian food is everywhere here. Put your white cloth napkin on your lap, order the chicken parmigiana, and let's dig in.