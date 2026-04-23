10 Cheapest Fruits To Grow In Your Garden This Year

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When you see the prices of fresh fruit in stores, particularly some of the more seasonal delicacies, it's enough to make you want to become self-sufficient. And growing your own produce can be a way to save money, provided that you're smart about it. By the time you get to the point of picking that ripe fruit, you have to consider what you've spent along the way, including garden supplies, water, and your time.

When considering the cheapest fruit to grow, you want something that's high-yielding, low-maintenance, and ideally fast-growing. Cheap can also be relative — if a fruit is generally affordable and available in stores, it's probably not worth the effort and garden space to grow it yourself.

Plants that can be grown from seeds offer the lowest initial investment, even more so if you can use the seeds from store-bought produce. These might need to be planted each year, but you won't need to buy seeds again. Some fruits need to be grown from cuttings, seedlings, or saplings. These will cost you more than a packet of seeds, but will shortcut some of the growing time and often give you a better chance of success. Fruit trees and bushes have a long lifespan and, once established, can be fairly low maintenance.