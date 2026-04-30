Buffalo Trace Traveller Whiskey: The Ultimate Bottle Guide

Many people are familiar with Buffalo Trace Bourbon, which originated in Kentucky and has been available nationwide since the early 2000s. The distillery itself, however, can be traced back to the 19th century. While the brand primarily distills bourbon, it came out with a blended whiskey in 2024 called Traveller Whiskey.

This whiskey was specifically created to appeal to newer whiskey drinkers. It has tasting notes of vanilla, shortbread, aged fruit, caramel, and oak. With 45% alcohol by volume, it's a very robust whiskey — however, it's still meant to be approachable for people who aren't used to sipping on something too strong. In total, Traveller Whiskey has won 15 awards, including Gold at the 2024 American Whiskey Masters Awards.

I found myself a bottle of the Buffalo Traveller Whiskey and decided to give it a taste. In this article, I will cover the history and making of this specific whiskey, my taste test results, and fun facts that you may not know. Grab your whiskey glass, and let's get tasting.