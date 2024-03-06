The Absolute Best Cocktails To Drink With Buffalo Trace Whiskeys

There's a reason why so many of the cocktails we refer to as "classics" are made with whiskey — the complex and layered flavors in brown spirits act as the perfect canvas to build on from any number of ingredients. Luckily, the portfolio of whiskeys from Buffalo Trace runs the gamut regarding versatility and taste. No matter what kind of whiskey cocktail you're concocting in your head (or in your home bar), we feel confident they can be perfectly crafted with any Buffalo Trace options. As the head distiller for Buffalo Trace, Harlen Wheatley knows a thing or two about whiskey and how best to amplify it in cocktail form, so when he shared some of his favorite cocktails mixed up with Buffalo Trace whiskeys with us, we couldn't help but take notes.

After 240 years of distilling whiskey in Kentucky, it's safe to say Buffalo Trace has more than enough spirited options to satisfy just about any cocktail craving. Whether you're hoping to mix up something sweet, like an old fashioned, or trying your hand at something new to your routine, like a Sazerac or a Kentucky Godfather, there's a Buffalo Trace whiskey for that. After getting inspired by a few cocktail suggestions from the distiller himself and some Tasting Table favorites, you'll be more than ready to mix them up for yourself.