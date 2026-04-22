The Simple Trick To IHOP's Perfect Pancakes Is More Important Than It Seems

There's no denying that IHOP's pancakes live up to the chain's name, with a wide selection of classic and unique flapjacks that beat out other chains like Denny's by a long shot. If you're wondering what the secret is behind IHOP's perfectly fluffy pancakes, a recent TikTok video from an IHOP executive chef sheds some light.

In the video, IHOP chef Scott Randolph whips up a batch of IHOP's buttermilk pancakes, saying, "We use cold water" in the wet ingredients. While water temperature may seem insignificant, it's a crucial factor to a pancake's fluffiness because it inhibits gluten development. Gluten development is important to baking bouncy, chewy boules of bread, but in the case of pancakes, gluten forms a strong, elastic network out of the wheat crumb, which results in a dense and rubbery flapjack. Consequently, adding warm water to pancake batter is a major mistake to avoid if you don't want flat, deflated pancakes because, unlike cold water, it hastens gluten development.

Randolph also recommends keeping the batter lumpy to avoid overmixing. Overmixing the batter will pop all those coveted air bubbles that are a huge factor in fluffiness and rise. Chef Randolph even demonstrates an easy whisking method, explaining that you should "whisk the wet ingredients together, turn the bowl one direction while we whisk in the opposite direction."