For Some Of The Best Pancakes, Cook Them Like IHOP

Pancakes, waffles, and French toast — the holy trinity of breakfast carbs. Everyone has their favorite, and all three are known for bringing out the fussy in their fans. For some pancake lovers, IHOP's short and full stacks are the pinnacle of pancake pleasure. If only they could be achieved at home. The idea that IHOP might know a thing or two about making pancakes is not surprising. After all, they are America's most popular diner chain, and they've been at it since their first location opened in Los Angeles, in 1958. But what's the secret to their perfectly fluffy pancakes?

Detailed by Marie Grimm, IHOP's then-vice president of culinary innovation (in a 2015 interview with Delish) Grimm emphasized not over-mixing the batter, reminding that it's okay for there to be small "pea-sized" clumps. King Author Baking Company echoes this sentiment, claiming just "a few turns of the wrist" is the key to light, fluffy pancakes. Whisk too much and pop the air bubbles formed by the leavening which gives the pancakes lift. Secondly, it causes excess gluten to develop, leading to a chewy, heavy, and not-so-tender result.

While some of the pancakes on IHOP's menu are anything but basic, like the New York Cheesecake Pancakes, Mexican Tres Leches Pancakes (#1 on 10 IHOP Pancakes, Ranked Worst To Best), and their most popular menu item, an old-school favorite, the Rooty Tooty Fresh 'N Fruity Pancakes, their secret isn't really a secret. It's really just a handful of simple tips and techniques that equal pure flapjack magic.