The Major Mistake You're Making With Pancake Batter

To make the best pancakes, you'll want to keep in mind other common mistakes that you may be making. One frequent error is overmixing the batter, which, once again, will lead to pancakes that are not as fluffy as they should be. Overmixing is another no-no, as it will deflate the air bubbles in the batter, which are there thanks to the fact that the leavening agent (typically baking soda or baking powder) starts working right away. So by continuing to mix, you're working against that leavening agent and preventing it from its end goal: fluffy pancakes.

A couple of other common mistakes have to do with the heat of the pan, which you need to get just right to achieve the perfect pancake. Firstly, it's essential to be patient and wait until the pan is sufficiently hot — if you start the cooking process prematurely, then you won't end up with the crispy pancake exterior that's so delicious. To check if the pan is the right temperature, add the oil to the cold pan first, then begin the heat and keep an eye on how hot the oil is getting — and on the other end of the spectrum, if it starts smoking, then the pan is too hot. Meanwhile, you also don't want to cook the pancakes on heat that is too high because the insides won't cook through and the exterior may burn; keeping the heat at the medium setting is ideal.