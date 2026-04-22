The 6 Best Things To Eat And Drink At Dollywood
Dollywood is one of America's most beloved theme parks, drawing over 3 million visitors to its Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, stomping grounds each year. The park is a fixture at the Golden Ticket Awards, the highest honor in amusement, having received three honors at the 2025 ceremony.
But while most people associate Dollywood with rides or live music, you should not miss the food. Whether you're there for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, a full meal or a between-the-rides snack, Dollywood offers a ton of creative, unique, and delicious theme park food. Combining Southern delicacies with a bit of theme park whimsy, the food alone is worth the price of admission. What's more, food offerings tend to rotate with Dollywood's seasonal festivals, so you may find a completely different menu every time you come back.
The following are some of the best things to eat and drink at Dollywood. I visited the park in the summer of 2025, and, since bad weather shut down most of the attractions, eating and drinking were most of what I did. All of the following are things I personally tried, or that were highly recommended by my traveling companions.
Market Square Big Skillet
Located in the open-air dining plaza of Dollywood's Rivertown Junction, Market Square Big Skillet is an attraction in and of itself. At this stand, a group of cooks hovers around a massive, 60-inch-diameter skillet, tending to a bounty of seasonal ingredients. You'll smell it before you see it. Depending on when you visit, things like onions, bell peppers, steak, chicken, sausage, and more simmer down together, sending a delicious, savory aroma wafting through the park.
The available menu items may vary, but when I was there, the signature skillet dish was a plate of yellow rice mixed with andouille sausage, cherry tomatoes, peas, pearl onions, and corn, topped with some fresh chopped parsley, almost like a simplified paella. This made the perfect theme park lunch on a hot, humid day: light, fresh, and energizing, yet balanced and satisfying.
Its seasonal menu means Big Skillet is worth revisiting if you come back to Dollywood more than once. Previous offerings have included cheesesteaks or pork belly with rice, carrots, and peas — if you're passing through Rivertown Junction, stop by and see what's cooking.
Seasonal lemonade
Dollywood changes a lot of its food and drink offerings seasonally, but lemonade is a fixture available at various stands throughout the park, including at Big Skillet in Market Square. You'll have no problem finding a classic Southern-style lemonade, but if you're looking for something a little different, it's worth tasting the park's seasonal lemonade flavors while they're available.
I had the mixed berry lemonade, made with strawberry and raspberry syrup stirred in and fresh blueberries floating on top. After a long day of walking in the hot summer sun, I couldn't imagine a better refreshment: cool, tart, and sweet, it's the kind of thing you can't stop drinking.
Other seasonal lemonade offerings have included dragon fruit, peach with flavored boba, and even cherry and pickle. If you want yours extra cold, you can even pick up frozen lemonade from a stand on Showstreet, right near the park's main entrance.
Aunt Granny's Restaurant pot roast
If you're looking for a sit-down meal at Dollywood, Aunt Granny's Restaurant is one of the best options in the park. While there are a lot of tempting main dishes on offer, and the restaurant will occasionally add seasonal specials to the menu, by far the best one I tried was the pot roast. It was unbelievably tender and moist, served with big, tender chunks of carrot (a common ingredient in pot roast recipes) in a puddle of its own savory resting juices. Aunt Granny's pot roast is comforting and satisfying, the perfect homestyle meal after a long day on my feet.
With a central location amid the shopping and dining plazas of Rivertown Junction, you can get to Aunt Granny's quickly from almost anywhere in the park and enjoy a buffet of comfort foods that are brought directly to your table. The restaurant functions on a unique all-you-can-eat model where your table selects three main and four side dishes and can request additional portions of all of them for as long as you're there.
Aunt Granny's Restaurant mac and cheese
While at Aunt Granny's, make sure to order the mac and cheese as one of your sides. You'll encounter a lot of mac and cheese during your time in Pigeon Forge, but the version they serve at Dollywood is one of the best. It's perfectly creamy, with a rich, cheesy sauce, that's about all there is to it, but that's all it needs to be. It's a simple, crowd-pleasing mac — no crispy baked crust or strong flavors, and it pairs perfectly with a plate of pot roast.
You can find mac and cheese at various dining options throughout Dollywood, but Aunt Granny's is the best place to get it, in part because that means it's all-you-can-eat. Pair it with other Southern sides like corn pudding, stewed pinto beans, or honey-glazed carrots, and finish it all off with a cup of banana pudding.
Crossroads/Splinter's funnel cake
Theme parks often have funnel cake, but no one does it quite like Dolly. The funnel cake itself is good, and Dolly Parton's own favorite food at the parks, but it's not particularly distinct in and of itself — it's the typical crispy dough topped with powdered sugar that stands out.
Dollywood does two things differently when it comes to funnel cake: First, you can get it in the shape of the park's iconic butterfly logo from either Crossroads in Rivertown Junction or Splinter's in Wilderness Pass. More importantly, though, are the variety of toppings: You can choose strawberry or apple pie filling, fresh berries, whipped cream, crushed Oreos, or hot fudge.
Depending on when you go, though, you may also be able to sample seasonal funnel cake flavors like lavender honey, pumpkin spice, red velvet, or s'mores. These unique toppings and flavoring twists bring a lot of character to an otherwise fairly simple snack, making Dollywood's funnel cake a cut above the rest.
Grist Mill cinnamon bread
No trip to Dollywood is complete without a loaf of the park's signature cinnamon bread. It's available in two locations: the Grist Mill in Craftsman's Valley, and the larger Spotlight Bakery on Showstreet, which is right near the park's sole entrance and exit. Although I found the lines were generally shorter at the Spotlight Bakery, the accompanying apple butter wasn't available there when I visited — and anyway, it's worth visiting the Grist Mill just to smell the fresh cinnamon bread baking.
On its own, Dollywood's cinnamon bread is a lot less sweet than you'd expect: It's more babka than cinnamon roll, doughy and yeasty, with a crisp, golden brown crust and a pillowy inside. The bread is shaped into a series of pull-apart discs, sprinkled with cinnamon sugar, then soaked in a sweet cinnamon butter. Don't forget to mop some up from the bottom of the tray before you take a bite.
When you step up to the counter to pick up your cinnamon bread, the vendor will ask you which topping you want: apple butter or buttercream icing. You can and should ask for both, but I personally found the icing too sweet and preferred the subtle tartness lent by the apple butter. You can drizzle them over the top or just rip and dip as you go.
Methodology
I visited Dollywood in the summer of 2025, and every item on this list is either something I personally tasted and ranked among my favorite bites of the trip, or something highly recommended to me by the friends and family I was traveling with. I considered not only the quality and the enjoyability of the food, but also its location, how it fit into our day at Dollywood, and how it compared to outside-the-park dining options in Pigeon Forge.
Since Dollywood has so much unique food, I prioritized dishes that you won't likely find at other theme parks — if you're only visiting once, then you'll want to try things you can't get anywhere else, not the same turkey leg you've had everywhere else. For dishes that change or rotate out seasonally, I consulted food blogs, social media posts, and customer reviews on Google to ensure quality was consistent even where ingredients weren't.