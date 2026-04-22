The 6 Best Things To Eat And Drink At Dollywood

Dollywood is one of America's most beloved theme parks, drawing over 3 million visitors to its Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, stomping grounds each year. The park is a fixture at the Golden Ticket Awards, the highest honor in amusement, having received three honors at the 2025 ceremony.

But while most people associate Dollywood with rides or live music, you should not miss the food. Whether you're there for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, a full meal or a between-the-rides snack, Dollywood offers a ton of creative, unique, and delicious theme park food. Combining Southern delicacies with a bit of theme park whimsy, the food alone is worth the price of admission. What's more, food offerings tend to rotate with Dollywood's seasonal festivals, so you may find a completely different menu every time you come back.

The following are some of the best things to eat and drink at Dollywood. I visited the park in the summer of 2025, and, since bad weather shut down most of the attractions, eating and drinking were most of what I did. All of the following are things I personally tried, or that were highly recommended by my traveling companions.