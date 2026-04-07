Dolly Parton Is No Longer Gatekeeping Dollywood's Iconic Cinnamon Bread

Dollywood is as famous for its Southern-style comfort food as it is for its world-class rollercoasters and music festivals. The 165-acre theme park is home to more than 20 dining options, including full-service restaurants, buffet-style eateries, and fast casual dining. One of the most iconic food items it offers is its signature cinnamon bread. The bread made its debut in the 1970s at Silver Dollar City, an 1880s-themed amusement park with locations in Branson, Missouri, and Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. The park served its own version of the bread, which was made from a family recipe passed down through the generations. The Pigeon Forge location was purchased in 1977, and the new owners constructed a working grist mill on the land in 1982. Dolly Parton became a co-owner of the park, and it was rebranded as Dollywood in 1986, but the cinnamon bread remained a staple treat.

Loaves are made fresh each day at The Grist Mill in Craftsman's Valley in Dollywood, and are one of the most popular items. Its exact recipe has been a tightly guarded secret — until recently. The official Dollywood Pinterest account has shared the recipe, proclaiming it "the best cinnamon bread in America."

You can make the cinnamon bread at home using active dry yeast, bread flour, white sugar, unsalted butter, and salt. The crumbly topping comes together using white and brown sugar, cinnamon, unsalted butter, and light corn syrup. To make the glaze, you'll need powdered sugar, milk, unsalted butter, and salt. Because this recipe relies so much on a perfectly proofed bread dough, it may seem tricky to beginners. However, it's not complicated as long as you have the patience to properly proof, knead, and rise your dough.