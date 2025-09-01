How To Score A Loaf Of Dollywood's Famous Cinnamon Bread If You're Staying At One Of Its Hotels
Nestled in the Great Smoky Mountains, a humble attraction that opened in 1961 has ballooned into Tennessee's most well-known theme park: Dollywood. Actress and singer Dolly Parton teamed up with the effort in 1986, lending her name and paving the way for expansions that included rides, festivals, resorts, and, of course, restaurants. In addition to attractions and treats, one particular snack has visitors queuing up to sample: Dollywood's famous cinnamon bread. The loaves are thick, tender, and served in a pull-apart style that means the treat can be enjoyed without a knife. The pieces can be topped with vanilla buttercream icing or apple butter, and the smell of the bread alone sends tastebuds spiraling, with hundreds of loaves sold each hour.
"Absolutely mind blowing fresh baked cinnamon bread! It's like the best cinnamon roll you've ever had times 20!" gushed one visitor in their Google review. Lines regularly form around the Dollywood Grist Mill — a water-powered mill that has churned the flour needed to make Dollywood's famous cinnamon bread since 1982 – forcing visitors to choose between it and another round on their favorite ride. But, for those staying at either DreamMore or HeartSong resorts, cinnamon loaves can be ordered directly to the room. Guests can request specific delivery times and order the bread the night before by using placards that are hung up on the outside of the room door. Then, in the morning, the bread arrives wrapped in plastic for easy transport.
Get ahead of your Dollywood cinnamon bread cravings by ordering ahead
Since Dollywood's cinnamon bread can sell out, using the breakfast order form and the direct delivery option can help ensure guests have the opportunity to sink their teeth into this sweet treat. Should you be fortunate enough to pick up loaves onsite, you may want to order more than what you think you will need. "Cinnamon bread lives up to the hype. 100% is the best thing you'll eat here in Dollywood ... I'm just kicking myself because I didn't get TWO breads! We took ours to go so we could have it at our hotel and it's gone in 60 seconds!" wrote one fan in a Google review.
For those who don't anticipate a trip to Dollywood in their future, Dolly Parton herself has shared a recipe to replicate the cinnamon bread at home using frozen bread dough, cinnamon, butter, sugar, and a glaze made with sifted powdered sugar and fresh lemon juice. The cinnamon bread at Dollywood is made from scratch, of course, and it's no secret that, when served fresh from the oven, this kind of buttery bread is difficult to resist. If imagining the pieces has kicked up cravings of your own, we suggest making our easy cinnamon raisin bread at home or giving a cinnamon roll doughnut recipe a try.