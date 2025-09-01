How To Score A Loaf Of Dollywood's Famous Cinnamon Bread If You're Staying At One Of Its Hotels

Nestled in the Great Smoky Mountains, a humble attraction that opened in 1961 has ballooned into Tennessee's most well-known theme park: Dollywood. Actress and singer Dolly Parton teamed up with the effort in 1986, lending her name and paving the way for expansions that included rides, festivals, resorts, and, of course, restaurants. In addition to attractions and treats, one particular snack has visitors queuing up to sample: Dollywood's famous cinnamon bread. The loaves are thick, tender, and served in a pull-apart style that means the treat can be enjoyed without a knife. The pieces can be topped with vanilla buttercream icing or apple butter, and the smell of the bread alone sends tastebuds spiraling, with hundreds of loaves sold each hour.

"Absolutely mind blowing fresh baked cinnamon bread! It's like the best cinnamon roll you've ever had times 20!" gushed one visitor in their Google review. Lines regularly form around the Dollywood Grist Mill — a water-powered mill that has churned the flour needed to make Dollywood's famous cinnamon bread since 1982 – forcing visitors to choose between it and another round on their favorite ride. But, for those staying at either DreamMore or HeartSong resorts, cinnamon loaves can be ordered directly to the room. Guests can request specific delivery times and order the bread the night before by using placards that are hung up on the outside of the room door. Then, in the morning, the bread arrives wrapped in plastic for easy transport.