Is There A Difference Between Corn Pudding And Corn Casserole?

Corn is an integral ingredient in American cuisine, which makes sense seeing how it's the largest crop in the country. Corn is common in many side dishes including corn pudding and corn casserole. Both of these creamy dishes are often served during the holidays, especially in households that embrace southern cooking. If you've ever had the joy of eating corn pudding or casserole, you might think the name is interchangeable because they're very similar, but there are subtle differences between the foods.

The main difference is the texture. Corn pudding has a similar gelatinous texture to dessert pudding, hence its name, so it's creamy and loose. In comparison, corn casserole has a thicker consistency and holds its shape better than the pudding because it uses thickening agents like instant cornbread mix. Both use similar ingredients including a variation of corn, usually either creamed corn or fresh, frozen, or canned kernels — but, of course, every recipe is a little different.