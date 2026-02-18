Dolly Parton's Favorite Dollywood Food Is A Classic Amusement Park Treat

Any trip to Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, is not complete without a visit to Dolly Parton's Dollywood. But beyond the fun rides and entertainment, there's also a wide variety of dining options to fit every taste. But if you ask Dolly, her favorite food to eat at the amusement park is a beloved classic treat: funnel cake. "I can't leave here without funnel cakes," she told Southern Living, via YouTube, recalling her visits to the theme park. While she says that, technically, her "favorite thing to eat at Dollywood is everything" and that the amusement park features what she calls "some of the best foods ever," the park's famous funnel cake holds a special place in the country music legend's heart.

To get a taste for Dolly's favorite, when visiting Dollywood, make sure to stop by Crossroads Funnel Cakes in the River Junction part of the park. Though Dolly didn't disclose her specific order, the amusement park watering hole offers up a range of options, from its Smoky Mountain classics, including funnel cake served hot, either plain or with powdered sugar, or funnel cake shaped like a butterfly (the butterfly is also found on the Dollywood logo). Better yet, you can top your funnel cake with a variety of sweet add-ons, such as strawberry or apple pie filling, whipped cream, hot fudge, sprinkles, or ice cream. Served fresh, the funnel cake at Dollywood makes the whole experience all the more memorable, just like Dolly herself says.