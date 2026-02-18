Dolly Parton's Favorite Dollywood Food Is A Classic Amusement Park Treat
Any trip to Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, is not complete without a visit to Dolly Parton's Dollywood. But beyond the fun rides and entertainment, there's also a wide variety of dining options to fit every taste. But if you ask Dolly, her favorite food to eat at the amusement park is a beloved classic treat: funnel cake. "I can't leave here without funnel cakes," she told Southern Living, via YouTube, recalling her visits to the theme park. While she says that, technically, her "favorite thing to eat at Dollywood is everything" and that the amusement park features what she calls "some of the best foods ever," the park's famous funnel cake holds a special place in the country music legend's heart.
To get a taste for Dolly's favorite, when visiting Dollywood, make sure to stop by Crossroads Funnel Cakes in the River Junction part of the park. Though Dolly didn't disclose her specific order, the amusement park watering hole offers up a range of options, from its Smoky Mountain classics, including funnel cake served hot, either plain or with powdered sugar, or funnel cake shaped like a butterfly (the butterfly is also found on the Dollywood logo). Better yet, you can top your funnel cake with a variety of sweet add-ons, such as strawberry or apple pie filling, whipped cream, hot fudge, sprinkles, or ice cream. Served fresh, the funnel cake at Dollywood makes the whole experience all the more memorable, just like Dolly herself says.
Crossroads funnel cake is an amusement park classic
At some amusement parks, the food is better than the rides. However, Dollywood offers both good food and good fun. Dolly Parton's all-time favorite foods, including banana pudding, pie, chicken and dumplings, and the infamous Crossroads funnel cakes at Dollywood, are chock-full of Southern comfort and nostalgia. While you can totally fill your theme park trip (and stomach) with a variety of other traditional eats, such as dip 'n dots, hot dogs, ice cream, or kettle corn, there's something special about the funnel cake at Dollywood. To support whatever sweet toppings your heart desires, the funnel cake itself is not too sweet, allowing for the perfect bite of fried dough and contrast with powdered sugar, syrups, or sweet jams.
If you can't make it to Dollywood, or if it's not amusement park season, and you want to be instantly transported to the feeling of rollercoasters and country music, you can make your own funnel cake at home. Following a good, simple funnel cake recipe is easy and only requires a handful of pantry staple ingredients. To give your funnel cake a superstar Dollywood flair, try shaping yours in the form of a butterfly by depositing the batter into a pan or in a fryer of hot oil with a condiment bottle in the shape of a butterfly. Then serve it hot with cream cheese icing, powdered sugar, or Oreo cookie pieces for a true Dolly-approved treat.