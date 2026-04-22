Always Order This Texas Roadhouse Add-On For A Huge Flavor Upgrade On Any Cut

Texas Roadhouse may be a budget-friendly steakhouse chain, but its wide selection of steaks, sides, sauces, and add-ons are on par with many fine dining restaurants. But there's one sophisticated add-on that Texas Roadhouse offers that you can't forget to add to your meal: blue cheese crumbles. For a mere 79 cents, you can get any steak topped with a generous helping of blue cheese for a huge flavor upgrade.

At under a dollar, blue cheese is a Texas Roadhouse add-on worth the money because it will bring inimitable depth to steak. It's a well-known accompaniment that you'll often see incorporated into sauces served over cuts at fine dining restaurants, and for good reason. The tangy, funky, and creamy profile of the cheese is the perfect complement to a robust, umami-rich steak, as the melt-in-your-mouth crumbles provide a decadent textural contrast to the meaty chew of steak.

While blue cheese may have gotten a bad rap in the past, you should overlook the common myths of it being a stinky, strong cheese, especially when paired with steak. We even recommend upgrading a frozen steak dinner with blue cheese to make it restaurant-worthy, a testament to how confident we are that blue cheese will fit any taste and budget when it comes to steak. So, whether you're opting for a lean cut of steak like the New York Strip or buttery filet medallions, a hidden gem at Texas Roadhouse, blue cheese crumbles are the add-on your next cut needs.