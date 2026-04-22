Always Order This Texas Roadhouse Add-On For A Huge Flavor Upgrade On Any Cut
Texas Roadhouse may be a budget-friendly steakhouse chain, but its wide selection of steaks, sides, sauces, and add-ons are on par with many fine dining restaurants. But there's one sophisticated add-on that Texas Roadhouse offers that you can't forget to add to your meal: blue cheese crumbles. For a mere 79 cents, you can get any steak topped with a generous helping of blue cheese for a huge flavor upgrade.
At under a dollar, blue cheese is a Texas Roadhouse add-on worth the money because it will bring inimitable depth to steak. It's a well-known accompaniment that you'll often see incorporated into sauces served over cuts at fine dining restaurants, and for good reason. The tangy, funky, and creamy profile of the cheese is the perfect complement to a robust, umami-rich steak, as the melt-in-your-mouth crumbles provide a decadent textural contrast to the meaty chew of steak.
While blue cheese may have gotten a bad rap in the past, you should overlook the common myths of it being a stinky, strong cheese, especially when paired with steak. We even recommend upgrading a frozen steak dinner with blue cheese to make it restaurant-worthy, a testament to how confident we are that blue cheese will fit any taste and budget when it comes to steak. So, whether you're opting for a lean cut of steak like the New York Strip or buttery filet medallions, a hidden gem at Texas Roadhouse, blue cheese crumbles are the add-on your next cut needs.
More Texas Roadhouse dining tips
Blue cheese is an add-on that's more than worth its low price at Texas Roadhouse, but there are other add-ons we think you should skip. Not all types of cheese are good accompaniments to steak, and melted Jack cheese is an add-on at Texas Roadhouse that won't do your order any favors. We'd also skip the sautéed mushrooms and onions add-on as the former's umami flavor overwhelms the taste of the steak, which should always be the star of the show. If you're looking for a lighter way to enjoy blue cheese and steak, opt for the steakhouse filet salad, topped with filet strips, blue cheese crumbles, bacon bits, onions, and tomatoes.
Blue cheese crumbles are an inexpensive upgrade to any steak, but something you should know about Texas Roadhouse is how to further minimize the cost of your meal. For example, the ordering tip that can save you money is to split a large steak between two people. The Porterhouse T-bone steak is a whopping 23-ounces for around $35 (and it comes with two sides). This comes out to less than $20 per person, even with the luxurious addition of blue cheese crumbles. Of course, you can always try your hand at the blue cheese add-on at home with this recipe for blue cheese crusted filet mignon that blends butter, panko breadcrumbs, parsley and blue cheese for the ultimate savory and rich steak topping.