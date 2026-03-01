Blue Cheese Crusted Filet Mignon Recipe

I'm a little bit of a purist when it comes to steak — I'm one of those people who thinks good steaks need only salt and pepper, and that the best way to elevate even cheaper cuts is to baste with butter, herbs, and garlic. The flavor of the beef is what I'm eating steak for, and the best way to emphasize that is with the perfect ratio of salt and pepper. That being said, I'm never against a good finishing sauce or even a cheesy crust. Blue cheese, a pungent and funky cheese on its own, becomes a mellow and interesting complement to rich and fatty cuts of steak, elevating the beefy flavor in a unique and unexpected way. While you can crumble blue cheese onto any steak and call it done, there is a way I insist on doing it for the best flavor — and a steakhouse-quality finish.

The best cut of steak for a blue cheese-crumble crust is filet mignon, a famously tender and buttery cut of steak that is regarded highly for its rarity compared to other cuts. What makes filet mignon special is its location at the tip of the tenderloin, just under the cow's ribs and next to the spine, making up just 3% of the total animal. To ensure you aren't wasting the precious cut (and your hard-earned money), I outlined exactly how to sear and cook a filet mignon to perfect medium-rare, complete with a crispy, golden-brown, melty blue cheese crust. It's easier than you'd think — so get ready to make date night a success.