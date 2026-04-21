5 Chain Restaurants Serving The Best Brisket, According To Customers
Smoking meat is something of an art form. It's an endeavor that's not undertaken lightly, as it's definitely an investment of time, money, and effort when you're doing it at home. There are a handful of truly great cookbooks written by the legends of barbecue that will help you create your own meaty masterpiece, but we know that this is one thing that's a challenge to DIY.
There is certainly no shortage of independent restaurants putting out crave-worthy plates of all kinds of smoked meats and sides, but unfortunately, we're not all lucky enough to live near one. That brings us to chain restaurants, and you'll find plenty of chains serving ribs that range from sort of acceptable to surprisingly delectable. Brisket is another story.
It takes a lot to get this particular cut right, and badly done brisket can be one of the biggest red flags that a barbecue restaurant isn't worth your time and money. We wanted to know which chains are doing brisket really well on a consistent basis, so we turned to the experts: customers. We scoured countless online reviews from sites like Google and Tripadvisor and headed to social media and Reddit to see what barbecue lovers had to say about the brisket offerings at various chains. The best have brisket praised for being consistently tender, having delicious bark, being juicy and flavorful, with sauces that elevate rather than disguise. Here are some to check out when the craving for delicious brisket hits.
Sugarfire Smoke House
Mike Johnson is the pitmaster behind Sugarfire Smoke House, which has locations in Missouri, Illinois, and Colorado. He's brought some incredible experience to the table, with a resume that includes studying under Emeril Lagasse, Myron Mixon, and Charlie Trotter; learning from Julia Child; and opening a number of restaurants before Sugarfire Smoke House.
In an interview with St. Louis Magazine, he said, "It's tactile and old-school. It's fire and meat. ... Each brisket — and each slab of ribs, for that matter, must be inspected. Barbecue is more challenging than any other type of cooking — and it's not even close." That's the kind of attention to detail that brisket needs, and it's also what makes brisket so hard to get right in a chain restaurant setting. Sugarfire has won its fair share of recognition, and you'll hear plenty of customers gushing over the ultra-tender brisket.
Some say that the brisket is the best part of a meal at Sugarfire, cooked to have that perfect tenderness that makes it simply fall apart. The brisket doesn't come with sauce, but that's a good thing. It gives diners the chance to order its sauces on the side, and you should. Just the right amount of well-rendered fat makes the meat ultra-juicy, and you're definitely going to want to order — and then savor — the burnt ends. Brisket sandwiches are tasty and highly recommended as well, and the smoky flavor makes them a fan favorite.
Mission BBQ
When we here at Tasting Table ranked chain barbecue restaurants from worst to best, it was Mission BBQ that took the top spot. Not only are there a variety of different styles of barbecue on offer here, but we found a ton of customers who appreciate that this is one barbecue chain that's giving back to the community in more ways than one. Since opening in 2011, it's grown to 23 states. Check out reviews from across the country, and you'll find that brisket is a clear favorite. It's been that way for years, said to be the kind of brisket that just might show up in your dreams.
The brisket checks all the boxes: It's flavorful, portions are hearty, and regulars note that it's consistent – meaning they know they're going to get a delicious meal. It's the kind of spot that has loyal fans wishing they could visit every day, and you'll even find Texas natives who swear by this place to get some of the flavorful brisket that they miss from back home.
You'll find a lot of rave reviews for the brisket sandwich, too, and Mission BBQ also gets a lot of love for its range of sauces. Whether you prefer something on the sweeter side, something that adds to the smokiness of the experience, or something with a kick of heat, you're covered. If you're not sure which way to go, the staff is more than willing to help.
Rudy's
Rudy's has locations across Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, New Mexico, Colorado, and Arizona, and if you're thinking a chain restaurant centered around the home of outstanding barbecue has to live up to some serious competition, you're not alone. However, you'll find plenty of reviews for even the Texas locations saying that Rudy's is a completely respectable entry in the barbecue scene, especially if you're looking for a chill place to relax with the family.
Go for the moist cut of brisket, and fans say you'll be rewarded with delightfully tender meat that has just the right amount of smokiness. Some specifically explain that it tends to be on the mild side of smoky, but that could be precisely what you're looking for. Customers say that the bark is spot-on, the meat is tender, and if you're unsure, some customers report being swayed by the excellent customer service and samples of brisket.
The chopped brisket sandwiches get some high praise, too, and the brisket breakfast tacos hit the spot for an early-morning meal. Opt for a loaded baked potato with brisket, and you won't go wrong, and honestly, one of the only things we like to see more than great brisket is when it's used in a variety of fun ways. Rave-worthy sides add to the whole experience, and some note that they find the potato salad to be the ideal accompaniment.
4 Rivers Smokehouse
You'll hear 4 Rivers Smokehouse name-dropped in conversations about the best barbecue restaurants in the U.S., and that's pretty impressive for a chain with a handful of locations across Florida. The brick-and-mortar locations first opened in 2009, and it's a story that started with founder John Rivers serving barbecue to raise money for charity. From the start, brisket was front and center in Rivers' love for barbecue. Listen to happy customers rave about experiences here, and it's clear that the brisket and burnt ends are still a priority.
Some even go so far as to say that if you were to dream up your perfect brisket experience, you'd find it at 4 Rivers. The smoky flavor is on point no matter what you get, the burnt ends have just the right amount of caramelization and crispness, and everything is tender. It's so good that even if you think you won't finish the generous portions on your plate, you might find yourself doing so anyway. Juicy and flavorful brisket needs no help from any kind of sauce, but if you do opt for sauce, it's a next-level flavor combination when paired with the brisket's bark.
Regulars note that not only is the food here outstanding, but it's consistently outstanding — and that's a huge deal. Service is excellent, recommendations are on point, and some say that it's become such a favorite that it's a regular go-to that they want to share with everyone.
Full Moon Bar-B-Que
Full Moon Bar-B-Que celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2026, and you'll still have to head to Alabama to visit. While many restaurants rely on ever-changing menus and keeping up with recent foodie trends, Full Moon takes pride in the fact that things are still pretty much the same as they were four decades ago, and that's a true testament to a menu that keeps customers coming back again and again.
Service goes above and beyond, and customers notice. Brisket, meanwhile, has reviewers shouting in all caps praising the kind of barbecue that touches you somewhere deep in your soul. Some say that it's precisely what you need to make your day just a little bit better, and we all need those kinds of places in our lives, don't we?
Others love the flavor that comes with the brisket, noting that it's ideal for adding any one of a number of sauces to. Portions are filling, and if you opt for something like the brisket-topped baked potato, you might just find yourself with some stellar leftovers. While customers are occasionally disappointed to find that a particular location has run out of brisket for the day, it's worth going out of your way for. Also? The cookies are incredible.
Methodology
Brisket isn't an easy dish for a chain to master. It has to not only be cooked properly but also rested. Cutting brisket the correct way to ensure that it stays moist and flavorful is a must, so it makes sense that smoking and slicing brisket in a chain restaurant setting is tough. However, there are some chains that are doing it well.
In order to find those that are doing brisket in a way that wins customers' hearts, we first narrowed down our list to chains with 10 or more locations. Then, we scoured countless reviews and social media posts looking for customer feedback praising the brisket specifically. The best were lauded for consistently putting out tender, juicy brisket with stellar bark and smoky flavors and serving it in a variety of ways — such as on sandwiches and baked potatoes.