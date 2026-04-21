5 Chain Restaurants Serving The Best Brisket, According To Customers

Smoking meat is something of an art form. It's an endeavor that's not undertaken lightly, as it's definitely an investment of time, money, and effort when you're doing it at home. There are a handful of truly great cookbooks written by the legends of barbecue that will help you create your own meaty masterpiece, but we know that this is one thing that's a challenge to DIY.

There is certainly no shortage of independent restaurants putting out crave-worthy plates of all kinds of smoked meats and sides, but unfortunately, we're not all lucky enough to live near one. That brings us to chain restaurants, and you'll find plenty of chains serving ribs that range from sort of acceptable to surprisingly delectable. Brisket is another story.

It takes a lot to get this particular cut right, and badly done brisket can be one of the biggest red flags that a barbecue restaurant isn't worth your time and money. We wanted to know which chains are doing brisket really well on a consistent basis, so we turned to the experts: customers. We scoured countless online reviews from sites like Google and Tripadvisor and headed to social media and Reddit to see what barbecue lovers had to say about the brisket offerings at various chains. The best have brisket praised for being consistently tender, having delicious bark, being juicy and flavorful, with sauces that elevate rather than disguise. Here are some to check out when the craving for delicious brisket hits.