Here's When Brisket Is A Red Flag At BBQ Restaurants, According To An Expert
There's a lot that can go right with BBQ brisket, and it's nearly impossible to beat a beautifully sliced, juicy, smoky piece of beef with a bark that just won't quit. Unfortunately, there is such a thing as disappointing brisket out there, and for the unwitting, this can turn a dream barbecue experience into a nightmare slab of bad-luck beef. Sub-standard brisket can also be evidence that a BBQ restaurant might not have the equipment or expertise to be serving up top-tier barbecue. To help us identify one of brisket's reddest flags for BBQ restaurants, we've got the exclusive insights of BBQ expert Jim Carroll, owner of Meat and Greet BBQ Catering LLC.
Carroll is a master of the smoker, and points out that there can be a few clear signs that the brisket coming to your table is not up to scratch. When your brisket arrives, there are a few key aspects to look out for: "Proper Texas-style brisket displays smoke ring, bark, and clean slicing while maintaining tenderness," Carroll says. Remember, good brisket has its own distinct texture, color, and structural integrity. Yes, brisket is supposed to be soft, tender, slow-cooked meat, but when the meat disintegrates if you so much as blink at it, that's a red flag that the restaurant doesn't know what it's doing. A quick poke with a toothpick can reassure you that the meat is mouth-wateringly tender, but not fraying into a meaty mess.
When it comes to brisket, never risk it
Color is another litmus test of quality at a BBQ restaurant, and the slices of brisket you receive should be investigated if they don't look right. The smoke ring that Carroll mentioned should show up as a luscious reddish pink ring along the edges of every slice, with the meat on the inside a light brown shade. While the smoke ring, which is caused by a reaction between the meat and the smoke's nitric oxide, isn't as much of an indicator of quality as was once believed, it's still evidence that the meat has been in a smoker. Similarly, the presence of that flavor-packed, rich mahogany brown bark encasing the brisket is something you need to see as well. "Gray meat lacking bark typically indicates steaming, boiling, or oven cooking. That's slow-cooked roast, not barbecue," explains Carroll.
These are all clues that come once the brisket is already on the table. So, what are some appealing green flags that can be a sign that what the restaurant is serving is the real deal? One of the simplest ways to tell that you're at a good BBQ restaurant is to check if there's a line outside, especially during busy dinner times. That's verification by occupation. You can also check to ensure that the restaurant's got a proper smoker outside, as that's the first signal that the pit master is going to give that brisket the real low-and-slow treatment with smoking wood.