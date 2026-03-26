Here's When Brisket Is A Red Flag At BBQ Restaurants, According To An Expert

There's a lot that can go right with BBQ brisket, and it's nearly impossible to beat a beautifully sliced, juicy, smoky piece of beef with a bark that just won't quit. Unfortunately, there is such a thing as disappointing brisket out there, and for the unwitting, this can turn a dream barbecue experience into a nightmare slab of bad-luck beef. Sub-standard brisket can also be evidence that a BBQ restaurant might not have the equipment or expertise to be serving up top-tier barbecue. To help us identify one of brisket's reddest flags for BBQ restaurants, we've got the exclusive insights of BBQ expert Jim Carroll, owner of Meat and Greet BBQ Catering LLC.

Carroll is a master of the smoker, and points out that there can be a few clear signs that the brisket coming to your table is not up to scratch. When your brisket arrives, there are a few key aspects to look out for: "Proper Texas-style brisket displays smoke ring, bark, and clean slicing while maintaining tenderness," Carroll says. Remember, good brisket has its own distinct texture, color, and structural integrity. Yes, brisket is supposed to be soft, tender, slow-cooked meat, but when the meat disintegrates if you so much as blink at it, that's a red flag that the restaurant doesn't know what it's doing. A quick poke with a toothpick can reassure you that the meat is mouth-wateringly tender, but not fraying into a meaty mess.