9 BBQ Restaurant Red Flags You Should Never Ignore

When you're craving umami meat and smoky side dishes, a barbecue restaurant is undoubtedly the place to go. These types of restaurants may not feature white tablecloths and extensive wine lists, but they often boast some of the most delicious food in town. But since BBQ restaurants tend to be pretty casual, how can you really tell if you're going to a good one? After all, just because the atmosphere is humble doesn't mean you're not going to get an incredible meal.

We talked to BBQ experts Jim Carroll, owner of Meat and Greet BBQ Catering LLC, and Chip Carter, CEO, producer, and host of Where the Food Comes From, to learn more about how to spot red flags at BBQ restaurants. Some of these red flags may be fairly obvious, while others can be easy to ignore if you don't know what you're looking for. By being on the lookout for these red flags, you have a better chance of ensuring that the BBQ restaurant you visit actually delivers on the food front, no matter what the space looks like. Let's take a closer look before you plan your next BBQ restaurant visit.