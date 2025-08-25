The Barbecue Restaurant Sauce Red Flag We Just Can't Ignore

Across the U.S., barbecue is both widely varied and sometimes quite contentious. Every American region has its own barbecue style, and, well, everyone thinks that theirs is the best. There is certainly room for debate about the pros and cons of each style, but pretty much across the board, there is one red flag that you can look for to tell that the joint you've chosen isn't up to snuff. If your order comes out of the kitchen already doused in sauce, it could be an indicator that the meat itself — the heart of all proper barbecue — just isn't that good.

Now, there are some real purists out there that think that the best barbecue shouldn't have any sauce; we're not here to tell you that. With all the different varieties out there, from the thick, sweet sauce of Kansas City to the vinegar or mustard-based sauces of the Carolinas, there is always an option that can add some oomph to a good plate of barbecue — and that applies to all kinds, from smoked chicken and pulled pork to brisket. But it should never be so much that it eclipses the star of the show: the meat.

We aren't saying that barbecue sauce is bad, just that it should be used in moderation — and that moderation should be in the hands of the customer. Some like it saucier, while others prefer just a taste. If the folks in the kitchen are making that decision for you, then they definitely don't have enough pride in their meat.