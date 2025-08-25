The Barbecue Restaurant Sauce Red Flag We Just Can't Ignore
Across the U.S., barbecue is both widely varied and sometimes quite contentious. Every American region has its own barbecue style, and, well, everyone thinks that theirs is the best. There is certainly room for debate about the pros and cons of each style, but pretty much across the board, there is one red flag that you can look for to tell that the joint you've chosen isn't up to snuff. If your order comes out of the kitchen already doused in sauce, it could be an indicator that the meat itself — the heart of all proper barbecue — just isn't that good.
Now, there are some real purists out there that think that the best barbecue shouldn't have any sauce; we're not here to tell you that. With all the different varieties out there, from the thick, sweet sauce of Kansas City to the vinegar or mustard-based sauces of the Carolinas, there is always an option that can add some oomph to a good plate of barbecue — and that applies to all kinds, from smoked chicken and pulled pork to brisket. But it should never be so much that it eclipses the star of the show: the meat.
We aren't saying that barbecue sauce is bad, just that it should be used in moderation — and that moderation should be in the hands of the customer. Some like it saucier, while others prefer just a taste. If the folks in the kitchen are making that decision for you, then they definitely don't have enough pride in their meat.
How to pick a great barbecue joint
Unfortunately, some of the signs that you're in for a bad plate of barbecue — like an excess of sauce — don't arrive until your food does. But given this modern age we live in, you can work around this. Before committing to a meal, hop on the internet and have a look at the reviews, the menu, and, ideally, some pictures of the food. Not only will this let you make sure that your meat won't come swimming in sauce, but you can pick up plenty of other signs of a great barbecue restaurant as well. You can look at things like portion sizes — nothing is worse than an expensive barbecue plate with thin slices of meat and tiny cups for the sides — and general decor. If your meal arrives served on a metal tray, with hearty portions of the best barbecue sides, like coleslaw, potato salad, and collard greens, it's probably going to be great.
Some of the other indicators of a really good barbecue spot aren't as easy to find online, but will be apparent before you order. Many of the very best spots for barbecue aren't fancy. When you roll up, a smell of smoke in the air and a no-frills decor are generally signs that you're in for a treat. That's not to say that a hip new barbecue joint can't make great food, but you know that a restaurant that does good business in spite of its appearance must be dishing out a good meal.