The One Sign That Shows You're Not At A Good Barbecue Restaurant

Pitmasters and diehard barbecue fans know that true barbecue is not an arena with which to be meddled. Don't mess with Texas, and don't mess with Texas-style (or Memphis-style, or South Carolina-style, etc.) barbecue. To tell if a barbecue restaurant is worth its weight in sauce, guests should be able to see a smoker — and if they don't see it, they should be able to smell it at work.

The Encyclopedia Britannica defines "barbecue" as an outdoor meal where food is "roasted over a wood or charcoal fire." Merriam-Webster expounds that barbecues include specific tools and techniques like "cooking usually slowly and with exposure to low heat and to smoke." Indeed, barbecue is all about a low, slow cook, and the presence of smoke is what differentiates barbecue from other slow-cooking methods. Gas and electricity do not equal a wood fire, and if a restaurant doesn't have a visible smoker somewhere on the premises, then chances are, your brisket has just been cooked over a sub-par gas or electric stove.

Another hallmark of this error is the absence of a visible wood stack. If you don't spy a pile of lumber somewhere around the restaurant's exterior, pray it's indoors, covered. But if you can neither smell wood burning nor see a stack of logs, it's time to move on to a different barbecue restaurant. Pro tip: Your clothes should still smell like wood smoke after you leave.