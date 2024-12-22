What Makes Chicago-Style Aquarium Smokers Unique

Chicago's distinctive regional barbecue style is due largely to the aquarium smoker, a tool that prioritizes both utility and flavor. Chicago-style aquarium smokers are designed for indoor use in cold weather — a symbol of the gastronomic scene's South-meets-North evolution. When millions of African Americans migrated from the Mississippi Delta to Chicago, they brought their Southern barbecue traditions with them. This background, combined with the Windy City's climate and infamously harsh winters, drives folks indoors for much of the year.

Advertisement

An aquarium smoker consists of two enclosed chambers stacked on top of each other, topped by an exhaust vent. The central cooking chamber is a steel-framed pit with sliding glass doors that allow pitmasters to both access and view the meat inside. Directly below this pit, in the lower chamber, is an enclosed live wood fire. Thanks to the stacked design, the meat cooks quickly at high temperatures directly over the heat source, and all that flavorful wood smoke is trapped inside the chamber. Pitmasters utilize different types of wood, from red oak to hickory, apple, cherry, and more, mixed with kindling elements like charcoal or a thin layer of cardboard.

To control the temperature, a hose or water pipeline allows the chef to manipulate the fire inside the chamber. An exhaust vent on top of the smoker extends upward through the roof of the building to release excess smoke. Hungry barbecue enthusiasts can tell whether a restaurant uses an aquarium pit without even stepping foot inside.

Advertisement