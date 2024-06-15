What Makes Chicago-Style BBQ Unique?

When you think about Chicago's food scene, deep dish pizza or the fully-loaded Chicago dog probably come to mind before barbecue. But if you aren't considering Chicago as one of the hubs of this American culinary staple, allow us to open your third eye and whet your appetite.

Chicago-style BBQ is less about the ingredients than the methods of preparation, and it comes from years of global influence. Chicago barbecue is considered a fusion of the sweet Southern barbecue and the smoked stylings of Eastern Europe. But to the modern eye, it's all about ribs and the aquarium pit. The aquarium pit is a device which evolved from food safety standards forbidding Southern pit cookers from selling food that was prepared in a hole in the ground. Innovative barbecue cooks devised a box of bricks with stainless steel, topped with a range hood-like roof equipped with a chimney flue for dispelling smoke. Within the box is the fire pit for cooking meat, which also allows barbecue chefs to make wood-burning fires indoors.

Even within Chicago's unique barbecue scene, though, there are sub-sects. Cooks on the South Side are making carryout ribs, pulled pork, and chicken over wood-fire pits and served on white bread, Mississippi Delta style. The "boilbecue" style borrows from the Eastern European influence of boiling ribs until they're fall-off-the-bone tender, then loading 'em with a generous amount of sauce. Some cooks use digital smokers, and other cooks roast their meats without smoking them at all.