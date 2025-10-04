America's Best BBQ Chain Restaurant Gives Back In More Ways Than One

When globally-palated gourmands think of "American food," there's a good chance that (after burgers and hot dogs) barbecue is one of the first fare that comes to mind. Mission BBQ takes that Americana flair to a whole 'nother level. In Tasting Table's ranking of 14 popular BBQ chain restaurants, Mission BBQ came out in first place. Foodies nationwide are raving about the chain's first-rate barbecue, which gained Mission the No. 1 spot in our ranking. But, in addition to knockout meaty entrees, Mission also offers charitable giving.

If you haven't visited before, Mission BBQ is a fast-casual barbecue restaurant centered around hand-crafted, meaty entrees. According to the chain's official website, the "mission" in the title refers to serving "the most authentic, mouth-watering all-American food that's done right." If the online customer reviews are any indication, mission-accomplished. As we mentioned in our review, most online customer testimonials of Mission's food and dining experience (on both restaurant write-up platforms and social media) offer five stars, followed by over-the-top positive feedback — praise which could not be echoed about many of the other competitor BBQ chains in our ranking. Yelp reviews mention great food, great customer service, and solid prices.

Mission's menu offerings are impressively wide-ranging, serving multiple regional BBQ styles (Texas, Kansas City, and North Carolina) under one roof. Sides include mac and cheese, baked beans, collard greens, cornbread, and more. At a Mission BBQ location in Ohio, plates cost roughly $10-$20 per person.