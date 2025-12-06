14 Best Cookbooks From The Legends Of BBQ

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Taking the time to cook some low-and-slow BBQ is incredibly rewarding, giving you some seriously delicious meats. However, it's no secret that it's also time-consuming and expensive, so you have to get it right. There are a lot of simple ways to elevate your BBQ, and one of the best ways is to take a page from the book of the craft's most legendary pitmasters. The good news is that you don't have to head to Texas for an apprenticeship to get some behind-the-scenes info, as many of the country's best have written their own books.

If you have questions, they have answers. BBQ is an art form, and we've found several cookbooks that are a brilliant resource for both newcomers and those who pride themselves on their BBQ skills.

To assemble our list, we started by consulting reviews and ratings. We considered pitmasters' skills and experience, and looked for cookbooks that not only gave instructions and hints but also discussed the science behind BBQ, explained why methods work (and why some don't), and shared tips that the pros swear by. Here are the books that every pitmaster should read.