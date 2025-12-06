14 Best Cookbooks From The Legends Of BBQ
Taking the time to cook some low-and-slow BBQ is incredibly rewarding, giving you some seriously delicious meats. However, it's no secret that it's also time-consuming and expensive, so you have to get it right. There are a lot of simple ways to elevate your BBQ, and one of the best ways is to take a page from the book of the craft's most legendary pitmasters. The good news is that you don't have to head to Texas for an apprenticeship to get some behind-the-scenes info, as many of the country's best have written their own books.
If you have questions, they have answers. BBQ is an art form, and we've found several cookbooks that are a brilliant resource for both newcomers and those who pride themselves on their BBQ skills.
To assemble our list, we started by consulting reviews and ratings. We considered pitmasters' skills and experience, and looked for cookbooks that not only gave instructions and hints but also discussed the science behind BBQ, explained why methods work (and why some don't), and shared tips that the pros swear by. Here are the books that every pitmaster should read.
Franklin Barbecue: A Meat-Smoking Manifesto
When it comes to BBQ legends, Aaron Franklin needs no introduction. The award-winning pitmaster wants you to make better at-home BBQ, and "Franklin Barbecue: A Meat-Smoking Manifesto" is a brilliant look into the entire BBQ process, giving readers a detailed look at what it takes to create award-winning plates.
From advising on building your own smoker to the importance of selecting and curing wood, choosing the right cuts of meat, and managing heat and fire, it's all in here. Rather than prescribing the one true way, the book teaches concepts and principles that can be applied across smoking and BBQ. There are delicious recipes in here, but where this book really shines is in its guiding principles, tips, and insights.
Peace, Love & Barbecue
Amy Mills is the pitmaster at 17th Street Barbecue, the Illinois BBQ joint that's serving up some of the best ribs in the U.S. She's taken over from her father, the award-winning Mike Mills, and back in 2005, the duo published "Peace, Love & Barbecue." In between the roughly 100 recipes, the Mills share stories of growing up in a family dedicated to smoking meats for generations.
This cookbook is lauded for sharing stories, tips, and recipes that give any home-based pitmaster exactly what they need to create a strong foundation. The focus on people makes this cookbook an easy read, and including the rich history and culture that has grown around this communal type of cooking is an important complement to the recipes themselves. Want to learn how to adjust recipes to make something uniquely your own? This is the book for you.
Rodney Scott's World of BBQ
Rodney Scott is best known for his whole hog BBQ, and he's also an invaluable source of inspiration for those getting into home smoking. Scott has spoken to us here at Tasting Table to share insights on everything from the best cuts of meat to use for home smoking to the tools that are crucial for safe grilling, and his 2021 cookbook "Rodney Scott's World of BBQ" remains one of the most-celebrated books on BBQ.
We love this one because not only does Scott share his personal story and insights into every aspect of smoking, but there are also sections here on grilling and cooking on the stovetop. (Fried chicken from the master of BBQ? Yes, please!) The recipes will change the way you think about not just the meats but the sides, too, and it's all wrapped up in Scott's beliefs in the importance of family, community, and listening to the advice. Anyone looking for inspiration will find it here, and if you make ribs using his recipes and methods, you might find it's your new go-to.
Ed Mitchell's Barbeque
Ed and Ryan Mitchell are the father-and-son duo known for serving up some of the best Carolina BBQ around, endorsed by the James Beard Foundation and the National Barbecue Hall of Fame. They also co-authored "Ed Mitchell's Barbeque" in 2023, and it's a fascinating look at the history of whole hog BBQ told alongside his own family history and life in the South during the Jim Crow era.
The Mitchells' book covers meaty favorites like pork shoulders, ribs, and "Rooter-to-Tooter Pork Chops," along with sides like the smoked green dip made with collard greens. It's the mix of history, recipes that capture the essence of hearty home cooking, the culture of BBQ, and the feeling that you're getting a glimpse into a family's legacy that make this a must-have.
Smokin' in the Boys' Room and Smokin' Hot in the South
Melissa Cookston is a multi-award-winning pitmaster with seven world championships. She shared some of her best tips and tricks for getting the absolute juiciest meat, and they're tips that anyone can use at home. Cookston has also published several cookbooks, including 2014's "Smokin' in the Boys' Room." In it, she shares around 85 recipes, including delicious desserts and sides, and it has won a ton of fans for being a valuable reference book.
That was followed up by 2016's "Smokin' Hot in the South," which starts with seasonings and sauces that complement a variety of dishes. Both books are lauded for outstanding recipes that are approachable for smoking newcomers.
Smokin' with Myron Mixon
Five-time world champion pitmaster Myron Mixon has amassed around 1,800 trophies for all kinds of BBQ. Mixon's 2011 cookbook "Smokin' with Myron Mixon" includes 75 recipes and a ton of invaluable advice, much of it centered around the idea that the simpler you make things, the more successful you'll be.
We've all been there, following recipes to the letter, only to find the results aren't as advertised. Those who have taken Mixon's advice to heart and applied it to the recipes he's shared in this book confirm that yes, it's a little work, but when the execution is flawless, the final product is, too. Everything you need is here, from beginner basics — which provide a great refresher for the more experienced among us — to step-by-step instructions on how to make the very recipes that have made Mixon so award-winning. It's the kind of cookbook that has people cooking it cover-to-cover, and everyone talking about the results.
Big Bob Gibson's BBQ Book
Award-winning Barbecue Hall of Fame pitmaster Chris Lilly was kind enough to share some of his grilling secrets with us here at Tasting Table, and when it comes to BBQ, he's shared pro tips here, too. Lilly has been behind the countless awards won by Alabama's famous Big Bob Gibson BBQ, and his "Big Bob Gibson's BBQ Book" is a fascinating look not only into the behind-the-scenes world of a legendary pitmaster, but also the goings-on of a restaurant that's been serving some of the best BBQ in the country since 1925.
Filled with illustrations and sidebar tips, Lilly's book also includes standout recipes — including his restaurant's famous white sauce. Anyone new to the use of indirect heat will find this an invaluable reference, and if you've wondered just how pitmasters develop their own signature rubs and seasonings, you'll find out here. You'll also learn foundational techniques, and for anyone who thinks BBQ is too intimidating, look no further than this book for recipes that are easy to understand and easy to follow.
Cool Smoke: The Art of Great Barbecue
Tuffy Stone is the award-winning, Barbecue Hall of Fame pitmaster fans might know from "BBQ Pitmasters," and he's earned the nickname of "The Professor" for applying a scientific eye to the notoriously unscientific art of BBQ. There are a few things to love about his book "Cool Smoke: The Art of Great Barbecue", starting with the in-depth descriptions of different kinds of smokers, how they work, and which one might be best for you. He also discusses things like the impact of wind and weather, using biscuits to learn how your particular smoker manages heat, and that's packaged with around 100 recipes and twice as many photos.
Technical but approachable, we also love this one because it has recipes that you might not see in other BBQ-centric books. In addition to dozens of rubs, sauces, and brines, there are also recipes for seafood, lamb, and venison, along with desserts. It's all presented in a way that's easy to replicate for results that taste absolutely award-winning, and even those with decades of experience will find the explanations and insights invaluable.
Bludso's BBQ Cookbook: A Family Affair in Smoke and Soul
Texas might be the first state that comes to mind when you think of BBQ, but Kevin Bludso's California-based Bludso's BBQ can give any Texas joint a run for its money. His book "Bludso's BBQ Cookbook: A Family Affair in Smoke and Soul" tells the story of how he went from growing up in Compton to working at the Texas BBQ stand of his father's aunt, and it's a wild story of falling in love with not only the process but everything else that surrounded it.
Along with the stories are recipes outside of what you might expect: Think spicy curried oxtails, smoked pork pho, spicy maple breakfast sausage, and smoked prime rib. There are plenty of recipes for outstanding sides, desserts, and even breakfast dishes that make this not just a book about BBQ, but a book that can very easily turn into an everyday sort of reference. It's also an engaging read, with a voice and personality that keep you turning the page. This isn't a lecture by a BBQ master, it's a conversation with a BBQ legend who's just invited you around for a drink after work and chicken wings off the smoker.
Big Moe's Big Book of BBQ
Moe Cason has a wild resume: The Navy veteran got interested in smoking as a hobby, then embarked on an award-winning career on the BBQ competition circuit. The focus here is all on family, as Cason's recipes began with his grandmother, who worked two jobs and raised 17 children. When she died, she left the family with a love of good food and the kind of experimentation that's needed to hit on something truly award-winning.
There are around 75 recipes in "Big Moe's Big Book of BBQ", including perfected versions of the classic sides that take BBQ to the next level, along with tips, tricks, and bits of wisdom Cason has learned along the way. The seasonings and sauces alone make this book a worthwhile purchase (and you're definitely going to find all kinds of uses for them), and the advice is the sort that even those experienced with smoking will find helpful.
Project Smoke: Seven Steps to Smoked Food Nirvana
Anything there is to know about smoking and BBQ, Steven Raichlen probably knows it. A five-time James Beard award winner, Barbecue Hall of Fame inductee, and the author of 32 books, Raichlen is on the front lines of BBQ. With all those books, it can be tough to know where to start, but we'd suggest "Project Smoke: Seven Steps to Smoked Food Nirvana," with its focus on smoke and insistence that anyone and everyone can use it.
The book balances classics with some truly outside-the-box stuff. Smoked eggs, tomato-corn salsa, cheeses, seafood dip, nachos, bread... did you know that you can smoke a caprese salad, chocolate bread pudding, and even ice cream? You can, and he tells you how. There's everything to love here, including easy-to-read charts, advice on working with different types of woods, and tips on commercial, hand-held, and apartment-friendly smokers.
Fire and Smoke: A Pitmaster's Secrets
When Tasting Table caught up with Chris Lilly, he shared some thoughts on the biggest mistakes people make when grilling. (Spoiler alert: It's all about temperature.) His "Fire and Smoke: A Pitmaster's Secrets" is all about making the most of your grill, and Lilly also dives into things like how to choose the right equipment to match your needs and style, and what kinds of cooking methods work best on different kinds of grills.
Lilly also offers around 100 recipes, including sections on grilled cocktails, grilled pizza, and there's some discussion about grilling desserts, too. There's a ton of approachable advice that's perfect for beginners and even experienced grillmasters, who may learn a few tricks to transcend the typical burgers-and-dogs fare. Recipes are beginner-friendly and confidence-building, and seriously, don't skip the sauces.
Meathead: The Science of Great Barbecue and Grilling
Who better to take BBQ advice from than a guy named Meathead? Meathead Goldwyn has a slew of awards to his name, and he's also in the Barbecue Hall of Fame. His 2016 cookbook "Meathead: The Science of Great Barbecue and Grilling" is essential reading, which is co-authored by Boston University professor, physicist, and food scientist Greg Blonder, PhD.
Goldwyn and Blonder present recipes, advice, and scientific explanations behind everything from how smoke imparts flavor, what happens when you brine, how to calibrate your smokers, and what makes for the perfect sear and smoke ring. They also debunk a ton of myths and provide a foundational understanding of exactly why things work. It's the kind of knowledge base that translates into competition-worthy BBQ, because not only are the recipes top-tier, but the science communication is invaluable.
Whole Hog BBQ: The Gospel of Carolina BBQ
Spending the day tending a brisket or pork shoulder is a commitment, for sure, but you can opt to go even bigger with a whole hog. Intimidating? Sure: So much that Alton Brown has said that he feared this beloved BBQ tradition is fading away. If you've ever considered committing to a whole hog party, check out Sam Jones's "Whole Hog BBQ: The Gospel of Carolina BBQ," which walks you through everything you'll need to do to smoke a whole hog over a block pit.
While it's not something you're going to do at home every day, it is super fun if you're thinking about throwing the kind of summertime, backyard party that everyone will talk about for the rest of the year. Jones includes a timeline of getting things just right, as well as a bit of history (of both Carolina BBQ and the iconic Skylight Inn), as well as clearly-written, nose-to-tail instructions on whole hog BBQ. Reviews confirm that this book guided the most adventurous all the way through the process of smoking a whole hog, and that's something to be proud of.
Methodology
In recommending BBQ-centric books, we first considered the number of five-star ratings and reviews on Amazon. From there, we narrowed things down by looking for books that offered advice on aspects including (but not limited to) choosing smokers and firewood, explanations on the science behind smoking, and tips on what you shouldn't be doing.
We also looked for books that had both classic and unique recipes, and featured start-to-finish, easy-to-follow directions on how to smoke not only the most popular types of cuts of meat but also more obscure things as well. They had to be accessible for beginners but still useful for those experienced in BBQ, and we also looked for personal stories, histories, and anecdotes that paid homage to BBQ's history as a family- and community-oriented craft.