6 Simple Ways To Elevate Your BBQ, According To Michael Symon

If you are hunting for an expert to talk to about all things relating to BBQ, you won't do much better than restaurateur and award-winning chef Michael Symon. The Food Network and ABC alum is perhaps best known for his appearances on hit shows like "Burgers, Brew & 'Que," "Iron Chef," and "The Chew." He has also authored many cookbooks, several of which have been included on the New York Times Best Seller list.

Chef Symon is a veritable font of knowledge on all things cooking, regularly providing tips and tricks that home chefs can incorporate into their daily routine to level up their culinary game. While these are fantastic, we were curious to pick his brain on some of the simplest ways you can elevate your BBQ that are both cost-effective and accessible to the average home cook wanting to wow their friends and family with pitmaster-level results.

To this end, we caught up with the legend ahead of his upcoming appearance at the Los Angeles Wine & Food Festival, which will be held from November 7-9. The chef offered us some fantastic recommendations that are not only effective, but may just blow your mind in terms of their ingenuity. Read on for the full scoop.