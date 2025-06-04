This Cut Of Pork Is Both Affordable And Simple For Barbecue Beginners

Barbecue can be an intimidating world for beginners, full of strict rules and strong opinions, but some cuts of pork are a bit more forgiving. On the tough side of things, you have leaner meat like brisket and whole turkeys, which need a lot of precision to keep from getting dry. Then, on the easier side, you have ribs, which don't have too high a degree of difficulty but can be pricey enough to scare away anyone just learning how to barbecue. Ideally you want that sweet spot of something that's hard to mess up but cheap enough to be a small loss if you do. So, we reached out to an expert, Matt Abdoo, the executive chef and co-founder of Pig Beach BBQ, to ask what cut of meat he would recommend for barbecue beginners.

"In my humble opinion, I believe the best cut of pork for a barbecue beginner is the bone-in Boston Butt, also known as a bone-in pork shoulder," Abdoo tells us. The chef explains that one big upside is that pork shoulder is very affordable, usually around two dollars per pound, and maybe even less. When it comes to cooking the meat, Abdoo explains that "it's very forgiving, meaning that if you make a few errors or if it doesn't come out perfectly, you can always chop it up, add BBQ sauce, make sandwiches, and have a party!" Any cut of meat where sauce-covered pulled pork is the "bad" outcome sounds like a good suggestion.