The Easiest Way To Tell When Your Pork Shoulder Is Done Smoking

If you're a fan of smoking meats, you know that the keys to pulling off a successful dinner are technique, practice, and a little patience. This holds true with pork shoulder (not to be confused with pork butt), which can sometimes require half a day in the smoker before it's fully ready to go. When it's nearing dinnertime and your patience is wearing thin, it can be tempting to just rip it out of the smoker and chow down. But how can you tell if your pork shoulder is truly done?

To find out, we picked the brain of celebrity chef Robbie Shoults, third-generation owner of Bear Creek Smokehouse and owner of Marshall Mercantile and High Horse 1898. "It's hard to give an exact time for smoking pork shoulders, but I would allow eight to 12 hours to get the job done right," Shoults told Tasting Table. "The best indicator to tell when a pork shoulder is ready is when you can grab the protruding edge of the bone and slide it out of the shoulder without any resistance. If you cannot remove the shoulder bone easily, it's not ready!"