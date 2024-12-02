How To Use A Mop On BBQ Meats Like A True Pitmaster

Outside the pit, the word mop does not conjure up the most appetizing imagery. However, those in the know understand the utilitarian power of a barbecue mop, also known as a sauce mop. We spoke with pitmaster Michelle Wallace, owner and founder of Houston's B'tween Sandwich Co., to find out the best ways to use a barbecue mop from an expert.

Chef Wallace says a barbecue mop is a worthy investment for aspiring or even hobby pitmasters out there. For those who have never seen one, a barbecue mop isn't far off from what you're imagining. It's basically a shrunken-down mop, about 18 inches tall, with a wooden handle and a cotton base. According to Wallace, "The best time to use a barbeque mop is when you want to add a flavorful liquid to what you're grilling. Basting liquids, sauces, marinades, etc. can all be applied with a barbeque mop."

Wallace says all you need to do is, "stay relaxed while using the mop and brush on ever so lightly across the meat, or whatever you're grilling. It really should be a graceful motion when using the mop."

