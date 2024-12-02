How To Use A Mop On BBQ Meats Like A True Pitmaster
Outside the pit, the word mop does not conjure up the most appetizing imagery. However, those in the know understand the utilitarian power of a barbecue mop, also known as a sauce mop. We spoke with pitmaster Michelle Wallace, owner and founder of Houston's B'tween Sandwich Co., to find out the best ways to use a barbecue mop from an expert.
Chef Wallace says a barbecue mop is a worthy investment for aspiring or even hobby pitmasters out there. For those who have never seen one, a barbecue mop isn't far off from what you're imagining. It's basically a shrunken-down mop, about 18 inches tall, with a wooden handle and a cotton base. According to Wallace, "The best time to use a barbeque mop is when you want to add a flavorful liquid to what you're grilling. Basting liquids, sauces, marinades, etc. can all be applied with a barbeque mop."
Wallace says all you need to do is, "stay relaxed while using the mop and brush on ever so lightly across the meat, or whatever you're grilling. It really should be a graceful motion when using the mop."
Tips to make the most out of your BBQ mop
A barbecue mop is pretty straightforward to use, however, just like there are grilling tips, there are a few good rules of thumb to keep in mind for best glazing results. To start, make sure you understand the difference between spritzing and mopping your meat. Spritzing is just spraying on some form of liquid while cooking. Although some people say neither method creates much of a difference in your final products, others swear by the moisture-locking techniques of both. Using a sauce mop creates a jacket of glaze that locks in more moisture than spritzing adds to the meat — so if you want more moisture, go with the mop.
It's best to mix your own barbecue sauce using one cup of liquid; we like apple cider vinegar, and a couple of tablespoons of spices. But why not try our sweet, spicy, smoky raspberry chipotle ribs recipe that uses fresh raspberries? Hot tip (literally): Using commercial barbecue sauces is not recommended because their high sugar content is more likely to burn on the grill. Make sure not to mop your meat too soon, or you'll mop away the seasonings before the crust has had a chance to form. Wait until your meat gets that nice crust, then you can use the mop to start locking in those flavors and moisture.
And if you're in agreement with Michelle Wallace about the usefulness of barbecue mops, you could head over to Amazon and buy this YFWOOD barbecue mop for under $13.