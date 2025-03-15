Alton Brown Fears This Beloved Barbecue Tradition Is Fading Away

Not much beats the sizzle of a barbecue, and the various traditions mean there's no such thing as cookie-cutter grilling. Yet not all styles of regional BBQ in the United States are on stable footing. YES! Weekly conducted a revealing phone interview with none other than Alton Brown himself, and one of his answers, in particular, caught our attention. When questioned about the hot debate between North Carolina's Lexington versus Eastern-style barbecue, he refused to pick sides. However, he did have some sage words of caution. "Whole-hog cooking needs to be protected and passed down more fervently," he said. "The shoulder school is going great guns, but I fear whole-hog is starting to decline and there are a lot of reasons for that, like time and skill. I hope it can be preserved for future generations."

Barbecuing in this manner does result in considerable waste — you pay for everything (ribs and all), but the meat yield is fractional compared to that of basic cuts. It's no mean feat to cook different sections evenly for such a prolonged period, either. And that fuel bill quickly racks up. Still, those in the know hold a torch to the traditional allure of North Carolina's Eastern-style barbecue. As Brown says, it's a cultural culinary practice that needs protecting.