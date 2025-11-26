The 13 Hands-Down Best BBQ Ribs In The US

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While not everyone has the time, space, or equipment to smoke a massive brisket low and slow, BBQ ribs are much more accessible. It's entirely possible to whip up some amazing baby back ribs with honey mustard BBQ sauce with a little help from both your oven and grill, and an oven is all you need for sweet, spicy, smoky raspberry chipotle ribs that are sticky, downright glorious, and well worth the four hours they'll spend in the heat. That said, getting ribs at a BBQ place that's really doing things right is a next-level experience, and we wanted to know where to find the best of the best.

Full disclosure: There's a ton of great BBQ restaurants across this great nation of ours, all with different styles, sauces, and methods. Choosing was hard, but we do want to stress that we didn't discount any restaurant's ribs based on style. So, how did we choose?

We looked for places that not only got rave reviews for the BBQ in general and the ribs in particular, but we also looked for things like national attention and coverage, name-dropping by celebrity chefs and organizations like the Michelin Guide, and took awards and accolades into account, too. Consistency is key as well, and in order to be the best, restaurants need to have shown that the pitmasters have things down to a science, and take pride in their commitment to a long process and guaranteed delicious ribs. Here are the restaurants that made the cut.