A Pitmaster's Advice On Cooking Pork Spare Ribs That Are Perfectly Tender And Smoky

If you are a true rib lover, then you know that spare ribs are maybe the most inappropriately named cut of meat you can throw on your smoker. Both baby back and spare ribs will make some delicious barbecue if handled correctly, but with rich layers of fat and big chunks of meat surrounding the bone, spare ribs deliver more flavor for a lower price. The more expensive baby back ribs are generally leaner and more tender, but if you know meat, then you know fat is where the flavor is, and less tender isn't always a downside; it's an opportunity. So, we reached out to a legendary pitmaster, Aaron Franklin, the owner of the world-famous Franklin BBQ, to ask how he gets his smoked spare ribs perfectly tender.

Spare ribs have more connective tissue than baby back ribs, which means a long cooking time, and Franklin tells us that he splits up his smoke into two parts. "I prefer to start [with] full spare ribs, meat side up, and cook at moderate temperatures until the surface has a nice mahogany color," Franklin reveals. The ideal mid-range cooking temperature for ribs is 225 degrees Fahrenheit, which is just enough to slowly cook ribs without drying them out. "Around 3.5 hours or when the color is about two shades darker than you prefer, wash excess smoke off with a good spritz and delicately apply your favorite (warm) BBQ sauce and let set for a few minutes," the pitmaster adds. Then, it's on to rib round two.