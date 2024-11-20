The Award-Winning Alabama BBQ Restaurant Started By A Classically-Trained Chef

If you think good barbecue restaurants can only be run by cooks who only ever slaved over the grill or smoker, think again. While most renowned pitmasters have achieved their barbecue status through hot, hard work that involved a series of barbecue championship wins, some have started at culinary institutes where barbecue wasn't the focus. Mike Wilson was one such chef who received a culinary education, worked as a trained chef, but turned his avocation for barbecue into an award-winning enterprise. Saw's BBQ was opened by Wilson (nicknamed Saw) in 2009 when he seized the opportunity of buying a Homewood, Alabama barbecue joint. Wilson was a barbecue master himself when he bought the restaurant, but that was only part of the classically trained chef's expertise.

Wilson, who grew up in Charlotte, North Carolina, had been behind the barbecue grill for most of his life. After graduating from the University of Alabama with a degree in restaurant and hospitality management, Wilson attended the culinary school at Johnson and Wales University. He went on to work at Dean & Deluca and subsequently became the test-kitchen chef at Cooking Light magazine. When Wilson traded in his chef's toque for pitmaster black gloves, he didn't trade in his love for Carolina barbecue. While all Saw's BBQ restaurants are based in Alabama, Carolina-style barbecue is on the menu. Pulled pork, ribs, and chicken dominate the simple menu, which was a nod to Wilson's North Carolina background and spoke to his vision of serving quality Southern cuisine that's also affordable.

