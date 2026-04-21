Use This Aldi Self-Checkout Tip So You Can Leave With Your Alcohol Quicker

The main reason why you should make use of this tip is because it makes the process faster for everyone. You won't see many employees at Aldi, seeing as it's one of the ways that the grocery giant keeps costs down for customers. As such, there aren't any floating cashiers assigned specifically to do ID check at self-checkouts. When you use the "finish and pay" button, rather than idling and waiting, it allows an employee to know whom they need to tend to so that they can prioritize or flag another employee down to assist you. The same can be said if you have a question about a product or accidentally ring up something. Instead of wandering the aisles, trying to flag someone down, stay at your self-checkout and ring for assistance.

On the Reddit thread, employees shared some of their other tips for a seamless self-checkout experience. For one, they mention that most self-checkouts do not process EBT properly, in turn creating bottlenecks and snags. If you are splitting a payment or using EBT, head right to a checkout line rather than a self-checkout kiosk. And if you are getting something that has a markdown sticker on it (you may get lucky and find a seasonal bottle of wine on sale), be sure to use the help button to call an employee over, since the self-checkouts will scan the barcodes instead of the markdown stickers. Not only will following these simple hacks get you through the checkout line faster, but they will help other shoppers do so as well.