The Reason You Don't See Many Employees At Aldi

Shopping at Aldi for the first time after only visiting "normal" grocery stores might be a bit of a culture shock. You have to "pay" a quarter to get a cart, the selection is minimal and comprised mostly of store brands, and bags aren't provided (nor will staff bag groceries for you). Oh, and most surprisingly, if you look around, you may not notice any employees refilling shelves, helping customers, or idly sitting (yes, sitting) at the checkout lines as they would at other grocery stores.

The reason for this is twofold. For one, hiring fewer employees helps keep costs down for customers, which reflects on its overall efficiency. The staff at each store is also trained to do multiple jobs, from stacking shelves to checking customers out, meaning they can move to where they're needed when the time comes. Folks who have worked at the grocer say that there is very little idle time; they are always on their feet moving stock, working the register, or removing those pesky boxes that customers leave behind.