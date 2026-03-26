10 Frequent Complaints Customers Make About Aldi

There is a lot to love about shopping at Aldi. First up, there's the savings. According to Aldi's 2025 Price Leadership Report, a family of four can save almost $4,000 a year by choosing to shop at the chain. There's also a huge number of products on offer, albeit mostly from its private labels. But none of us are perfect, and Aldi is no exception. Sometimes, the budget-friendly chain can really irritate its customers.

Shoppers often take to social media platforms like Reddit to air their gripes with Aldi. For many, it's a love-hate relationship, though. While they love to complain, they still haven't given up on shopping at the store. In fact, Aldi U.S. is thriving, and it's gaining customers every day. In 2026 alone, it's planning to open 180 new stores in 31 states.

Find out some of the most frequent complaints customers make about Aldi below. It probably won't put you off shopping there entirely, but spoiler alert: You might be slightly more wary of the broccoli next time you visit.