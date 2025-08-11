17 Aldi Products To Avoid Buying, According To Reddit

While Aldi has its fair share of crave-worthy products, there are also those that have brought on poor customer experiences and may be best to avoid. Obviously, not every product a store sells is going to be great, but you hope that such a small and well-curated store like Aldi would only stock the very best. Sure, many of their products have been consistently great, but there are those that have taken a turn for the worse, or were just never been that great to begin with.

In order to find which Aldi products are best to avoid, we decided to hit up Reddit, because there's a strong Aldi community there with customers who have a lot to say about everything related to the store. It turns out, there are several products frequently discussed in a negative light. So, our list focuses on the 17 products Aldi products to avoid, according to customers on Reddit.