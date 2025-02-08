11 Ingredients To Elevate Instant Mashed Potatoes
In a perfect world, we would all have the time and motivation to make beautiful homemade meals every night, enjoying the time spent in the kitchen and reveling in the joy of the cook. However, this is real life, and some evenings it may feel like spending more than five minutes preparing dinner just isn't an option. On those days, convenience foods like instant mash can be life savers, allowing you to plate up a tasty meal without sacrificing too much time and effort.
Instant potatoes can have a reputation for being bland and uninspiring, but there is no reason to keep them that way. With a little bit of creative thinking, you can elevate your boxed mash and make it taste much closer to the homemade version while still having a filling dish on the table in a flash. From using stock instead of water to adding nutrition and color with a handful of frozen veggies, there are many ways to jazz up your instant mashed potatoes. Let's explore 11 ingredients you can add to your instant mash to make your midweek meals a little more inspiring.
Stock instead of water
Instant mash is so convenient, but one thing it definitely lacks is depth of flavor. The main reason for this comes from preparing the mash with water. Yes, that is what the instructions say, but if you want to take your instant potatoes up a level, it's time to go against the grain. One easy and tasty option is to make the potatoes with stock instead of water.
Any stock or broth can be used to add flavor to your instant mash — vegetable, chicken, beef, or even a mix of two different types. The type of stock you use may vary depending on what you are serving your mash with — beef stock seems like an easy decision if you're having steak pie. Whatever stock you choose, it will add seasoning and complex flavor that would otherwise be missing if you use only water.
To prepare your mash, dissolve the appropriate amount of stock cube or bouillon in the same volume of boiling water that the packet suggests. Pour it over the potato flakes, stir it, and watch it transform into an appetizing side dish. Depending on the type of stock, the color may be a little different from your usual water-based mash, but that is simply a sign that the flavor has been taken up a notch. Once you have tasted instant potatoes from stock, the regular bland mash will never measure up again.
Butter
Most potato lovers know that adding a knob of butter to the top of a pile of freshly mashed potatoes is almost compulsory, but it may not have occurred to you to use butter to get creative with your instant mash. Butter, as we all know, is high in fat and packed with flavor, and it makes sense to get that delicious goodness into the mash from the very beginning by incorporating it into the hot water or stock.
You can either melt your butter in advance before adding it to your choice of hot liquid or simply allow it to melt into the boiling water or stock. Stir it well to make sure it has completely combined before pouring the mixture over the potato flakes. This method means that the rich, buttery flavor will be in every mouthful of the mash rather than just melting a little over the top — of course, you're welcome to do that, too.
You could up your potato game even more by using a compound butter. Garlic is a classic option and will match well with the spuds, or try a paprika-infused option to add a little kick. You can easily make your own compound butters at home, then keep them in the fridge until they are needed for your next portion of instant mash.
Cream
The instructions on your packet of instant mash may call for you to add milk into the mix, but if you're going to add dairy for some extra creaminess, wouldn't it make sense to go straight to the source and add cream instead? If your biggest issue with instant mash is that it is a bit on the light side, adding some heavy cream will give it that touch of indulgence that it needs.
If you are concerned about using heavy cream for any reason, you can meet your mash somewhere in the middle by using half and half instead. This contains between 10 and 18% fat, whereas heavy cream must be at least 36%. Using half and half is the perfect balance between milk and cream, allowing you to enjoy a richer flavor without it being overly rich. If you don't have any half and half, you can simply make up the mash with half milk and half cream. If your packet of instant mash doesn't instruct you to add any milk at all, you can simply replace half of the suggested amount of water with your choice of dairy product.
Cheese
Though milk and cream are excellent additions to your instant mash, they are certainly not the only dairy options for adding depth of flavor to the spuds. Cheese is a classic inclusion in homemade mash, and there is no reason you can't use it to level up the instant version, too.
The best thing about adding cheese to instant mash is that it is so versatile, and you can switch it up based on how you want the flavor to change. For a sharp addition, consider mature cheddar or even Parmesan for that super umami flavor. If you want to make the mash more creamy, however, cream cheese is the clear winner and will give the mash a sumptuous texture.
The key to using your chosen cheese to its full potential is to make up your instant mash as per the instructions, then add your cheese as soon as possible. The heat from the mash will allow it to melt quickly and integrate easily into the potatoes, ensuring that every mouthful can benefit from the rich, gooey, cheesy flavor. If you're worried about the fat content of the cheese, remember that opting for a strong-tasting cheese means you can use much less of it and still get the punch of flavor you need.
Fresh herbs
Every keen home cook knows that fresh herbs are the key to flavorsome food, but when it comes to instant mash, it may be a step that you overlook. Instant mash can be pretty bland, but the aromatic taste imparted by fresh herbs means your instant potatoes can be just as good a side dish as the homemade version.
Chives are likely to be the first herb that springs to mind for mashed potatoes, and for good reason. Their onion-like flavor is bold and bright, creating a real punch with just a small sprinkling throughout the potatoes. If chives are not your thing, basil can give a similarly fragrant addition with an Italian twist.
Woody herbs are another great option, with chopped fresh rosemary or thyme creating a deep flavor that will be reminiscent of your favorite roasted spuds. Be sure to chop them finely and mix well to make sure the flavor is evenly distributed. If you don't have access to fresh herbs, you can add a little dried herbs instead, but be aware that the flavor can be stronger than fresh, so add a small amount and then taste — you can always add more if your mash needs it, but you can't take it back out if it is too strong.
Roasted garlic
Garlic mash is not a new concept, but adding raw garlic can create a harsh flavor that some people don't enjoy. If you want to add a real complexity to your instant mash that has sweet notes that are less likely to send coworkers running from your breath the following day, try roasting the garlic before adding to the potatoes.
Roasting garlic is easy enough, but you need to be careful not to burn it. Roasting a whole bulb is the easiest way to ensure this, but you can roast a few cloves on their own as long as you keep the temperature low and watch it carefully. Once you have successfully roasted your garlic, squeeze the cloves out of the skin, mash them up, and then stir in your already-prepared instant mash. The complex flavor they bring to the potatoes will elevate your meal and make you forget that your side dish originated in a packet.
Frozen veg
Why have instant mash as one of your side dishes when it can act as two instead? By adding vegetables straight into your mash, you can elevate both the flavor and the nutritional profile in one go.
While fresh vegetables are brilliant, the point of using instant mash is usually to save time and effort, so it makes sense to do the same thing with veggies. Frozen veg is the instant version of your favorite vegetables — peeled, chopped, and ready to be thrown into whatever dish you want, it is a home cook's best friend when time is against you. Frozen veggies are actually just as nutritious as fresh, and in some cases, freezing can lock in more nutrients, meaning your frozen peas could be more nutritious than the fresh ones that have been leaching vitamins and minerals in your fridge.
The options for adding frozen vegetables to your instant mash are endless. Carrots, peas, and sweetcorn are a great place to start and will elevate the presentation of your potatoes with a splash of color, too. For a different twist, spinach, broccoli, or even frozen Brussels sprouts will give you a tasty portion of greens and lend an earthy flavor to the side dish. Simply boil or steam your chosen veggies for a few minutes as you prepare your mash, then stir them through and enjoy a leveled-up version of your speedy accompaniment.
Flavored salt
Of course, everyone knows that the most straightforward way to add seasoning to your instant mash is to enhance it with salt, but there is no reason to restrict yourself to boring old table salt. By using a flavored salt instead, you can upgrade your mashed potatoes and give them a new dimension.
One option that you may already have in the pantry is garlic salt. This is a great choice if you don't have time to roast garlic, meaning you can add the pungent flavor with no effort whatsoever. Similarly, salts that are infused with herbs such as rosemary will give you a two-for-one flavor hit that has so much more impact than salt alone.
Having a variety of flavored salts in your kitchen cupboard is a great way to add depth to all of your dishes without having to do extra prep in the kitchen, and there are many to choose from. Smoked salt can add a slightly chargrilled flavor to your mash, while citrus salt can impart a refreshing tang. The salt you choose could depend on what the mash is accompanying, but whatever choice you make, it will guarantee that your seasoning has a bit more flair than usual.
Mustard
When looking for unusual ways to upgrade instant mash, it makes sense to take advice from a cooking legend. Ina Garten has a tip that will add an intriguing color to your mashed potatoes, as well as a welcome hit of tangy spice.
In her recipe for the British classic bangers and mash, the Barefoot Contessa advises adding three different types of mustard into the potatoes, and there is no reason you can't add the same effect to your instant version. Garten chooses Dijon mustard, wholegrain, and dried mustard, but you can use whatever version of the condiment you have in your pantry.
Portioning is the key here — if you are using a particularly hot version such as English mustard, be sure to add it a little at a time and taste as you go — you want to add a pleasing warmth, not scorch your taste buds. Add a teaspoon of mustard to the instant mash as soon as you have prepared it. If you accidentally add too much, balance it with one of the diary options we have already covered.
Scallions
If you are a fan of onions in your mashed potatoes, you should try elevating your instant mash with a sprinkling of scallions. Also known as spring onions, these salad vegetables have a bright, oniony flavor that pairs brilliantly with earthy potatoes and makes sure they are anything but bland.
Champ is a famous Irish mash that incorporates scallions into the potatoes, giving them flecks of vibrant green throughout, and making an instant version is simple. Once you have prepared your instant potatoes following the instructions, chop up the spring onions finely and stir them through. You can use both the white and green parts of the vegetable — the white section will give a stronger onion flavor, while the green part has a more fragrant, herby taste. If you find the raw onion flavor a little too strong, you may want to quickly saute them in butter before adding — this will sweeten the flavor and make it less intense. Be sure to save a few green pieces to sprinkle raw over the top to enhance the presentation.
Sour cream
We can't cover dairy upgrades to instant mash without including sour cream. This luxurious addition is the ultimate add-on to homemade mash, making it an obvious choice if you want to elevate the speedy version. With a silky texture and a flavor that is slightly tangier than cream, it will turn your instant mash into a delectable side dish that will pair with most entrees.
Using sour cream doesn't mean that you have to forgo any of the other dairy additions on this list; you can still make your instant mash with milk or cream, then stir in a luscious spoonful of sour cream at the end to make it extra rich. It also matches brilliantly with fresh herbs, with sour cream and chive being a classic combination. If you want to really go all-in with your level-up, crumble some bacon bits into the mash right at the end for a loaded potato skins vibe.