11 Ingredients To Elevate Instant Mashed Potatoes

Instant mash is so convenient, but one thing it definitely lacks is depth of flavor. The main reason for this comes from preparing the mash with water. Yes, that is what the instructions say, but if you want to take your instant potatoes up a level, it's time to go against the grain. One easy and tasty option is to make the potatoes with stock instead of water.

Any stock or broth can be used to add flavor to your instant mash — vegetable, chicken, beef, or even a mix of two different types. The type of stock you use may vary depending on what you are serving your mash with — beef stock seems like an easy decision if you're having steak pie. Whatever stock you choose, it will add seasoning and complex flavor that would otherwise be missing if you use only water.

To prepare your mash, dissolve the appropriate amount of stock cube or bouillon in the same volume of boiling water that the packet suggests. Pour it over the potato flakes, stir it, and watch it transform into an appetizing side dish. Depending on the type of stock, the color may be a little different from your usual water-based mash, but that is simply a sign that the flavor has been taken up a notch. Once you have tasted instant potatoes from stock, the regular bland mash will never measure up again.

