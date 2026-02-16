8 Items To Buy From Aldi's Produce Section And 7 To Skip

Even though the produce section at Aldi is small, it can be tough to decide which fruits and veggies are worth buying. I buy my favorite produce from Aldi weekly and prefer fruits and veggies that are fresh, clean, last well in the fridge, appeal to my kids, are easy to cook with, and have great flavor. I also look for reliability — produce that isn't bruised and tastes great every time. It's really disappointing to buy fruit that tastes amazing one week, only to buy it again the next week and discover that it's wilted and bland. Price is usually a secondary concern, but I do love to get a good deal as much as the next person.

Fortunately, some of Aldi's best items are significantly cheaper than at other grocery stores and taste delicious every time. To offer some guidance to help you decide which items to add to your cart or skip, I made this list of recommendations based on my past purchases and what I think is worth buying.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.