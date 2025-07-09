Alex Guarnaschelli's Tip For Picking Out The Best Pineapple

When you're raring to whip up a pineapple upside-down pound cake or pineapple salsa recipe, you might grab the fruit from the store without checking its ripeness first. But underripe pineapple is hard and sour, and won't deliver the right results in many recipes. To help you use this tropical beauty the right way, Food Network star Alex Guarnaschelli took to TikTok to share some top tips, including one of the simplest ways to tell if a pineapple is ripe inside.

Guarnaschelli instructs to sniff the bottom of the pineapple for a fruity scent. A perfectly ripe fruit should hit your nostrils with a deeply sweet, tropical aroma. If you smell nothing or only a faint whiff, put it back in the supermarket bin. On the other hand, if your pineapple smells sour, almost like vinegar, chances are it's old and overripe. If you take steps to tell if your pineapple is bad and find that it's still edible, it will be better in cooked or pureed applications, like pineapple jam and smoothies.

If you've already bought an underripe pineapple, you might have to sweeten it with sugar and/or cook it to intensify the flavor. Contrary to popular belief, pineapples do not ripen after they're picked — the flesh may get softer or the skin might change color, but it's not going to get sweeter. This makes Guarnaschelli's advice even more important when it's shopping time.