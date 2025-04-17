Is Your Pineapple Ripe Inside? 5 Easy Ways To Tell

It's easy to understand why many of us go bananas for pineapple. It's a bright, refreshing treat that's both acidic and tart, yet sweet and always juicy. It's also one of the most versatile fruits. Pineapple salsa upgrades tacos, chips, and seafood dishes. Even if you don't like it as a topping, pineapple enhances pizza when used in its dough, and the fruit is a great meat tenderizer. There's just one challenge to enjoying pineapple: How do you actually know when it's ripe? Underripe pineapple won't be sweet or juicy, and overripe pineapple is on its way to spoiling. But this fruit is famous for the hard, spiky shell that you can't simply crack into at the supermarket. Even cutting into it prematurely at home could compromise your pineapple.

Luckily, there are in fact five different ways to test pineapple ripeness. You can tell by color, weight, fronds, feel, and smell. Pineapples won't ripen much more once picked. If you do end up with an underripe pineapple at home, you can try storing it upside down so the sugars at its bottom evenly distribute. Alternatively, you could keep it with other fruits that give off ethylene, the gas that catalyzes ripening. But before storing, it's of foremost importance that you learn how to pick a sweet, ripe pineapple the first time.