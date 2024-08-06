The Best Temperature To Roast Mushrooms And How Long To Keep Them In The Oven
If there's one thing about me: I'm a huge mushroom girl. I add organic mushroom powder to my coffee every morning for gut and brain health, take liquid mushroom drops for an immunity boost when I'm feeling sick, and even grind my own dried mushroom blend as a seasoning powder. Out of all ways to consume mushrooms, however, my favorite is in their purest form, adding only heat, fat, and salt. With 2,000 species that are safe for human consumption, mushrooms provide more nutrients than you might think, not to mention their considerable antioxidant properties.
Mushrooms are also packed with umami and easy to cook, so it's time to start adding them into your home cooking routine by simply roasting them in the oven. While some recipes advise using a high temperature of 450 degrees Fahrenheit, I prefer a bit lower at 400 degrees Fahrenheit so the mushrooms have time to release their high water content without steaming themselves into a sad, sodden state. At this moderately high temperature, depending on the size and type of mushroom, roasting should take 35-50 minutes.
Some vegetables, like eggplant or zucchini, should be seasoned with salt and left to sit for 20-30 minutes to draw out excess moisture before cooking, but this technique does not apply to mushrooms. Pan-searing mushrooms requires salting toward the end of cooking so that they don't steam in their own juices and are able to brown. Roasting them in the oven, on the other hand, is more forgiving.
How to roast mushrooms for peak deliciousness
Clean and cut your mushrooms into equal sizes and remove the stems if necessary (but save your shiitake stems for other uses). When your oven is preheated to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, toss the mushrooms in an oil with a high smoke point, like non-extra virgin olive oil or avocado oil, and season lightly with salt and pepper. Spread into an even layer on a rimmed baking sheet, which you can line with foil for easier cleanup, and sprinkle a few sprigs of rosemary or thyme on top or even whole garlic cloves, depending on the flavor profile you're looking for. Place in the oven and roast for 15-20 minutes, until you see liquid pooling on the baking sheet.
There is one important yet simple step to prevent soggy roasted mushrooms: draining off that excess liquid. Tilt the baking sheet to one corner and carefully drain the liquid out, but save the juice for an umami-packed sauce. Give the mushrooms a quick stir before returning them to the oven. Roast for about 20-30 more minutes until the mushrooms are tender but have crispy, brown edges.
After they're fully cooked, remove from the oven and discard any aromatics you added. At this point, taste for seasoning and add more salt if necessary, then splash a bit of sherry vinegar on them, as the acid contrasts beautifully with their earthy flavor. Top with some fresh herbs like thinly sliced chives or chopped parsley before serving.