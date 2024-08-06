The Best Temperature To Roast Mushrooms And How Long To Keep Them In The Oven

If there's one thing about me: I'm a huge mushroom girl. I add organic mushroom powder to my coffee every morning for gut and brain health, take liquid mushroom drops for an immunity boost when I'm feeling sick, and even grind my own dried mushroom blend as a seasoning powder. Out of all ways to consume mushrooms, however, my favorite is in their purest form, adding only heat, fat, and salt. With 2,000 species that are safe for human consumption, mushrooms provide more nutrients than you might think, not to mention their considerable antioxidant properties.

Mushrooms are also packed with umami and easy to cook, so it's time to start adding them into your home cooking routine by simply roasting them in the oven. While some recipes advise using a high temperature of 450 degrees Fahrenheit, I prefer a bit lower at 400 degrees Fahrenheit so the mushrooms have time to release their high water content without steaming themselves into a sad, sodden state. At this moderately high temperature, depending on the size and type of mushroom, roasting should take 35-50 minutes.

Some vegetables, like eggplant or zucchini, should be seasoned with salt and left to sit for 20-30 minutes to draw out excess moisture before cooking, but this technique does not apply to mushrooms. Pan-searing mushrooms requires salting toward the end of cooking so that they don't steam in their own juices and are able to brown. Roasting them in the oven, on the other hand, is more forgiving.