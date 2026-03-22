Aldi Employees Can't Stand This Checkout Behavior From Shoppers
At Aldi, the checkout experience is unlike any other, and many count it among the annoying things when shopping at Aldi. It is not just the customers that have beef with the checkout — it's also the employees. Primarily, they cannot stand it when people start bagging their groceries right at the register.
Aldi's checkout operates differently from other stores. You have likely noticed that it's incredibly fast, with the cashier sending the items through the register like their job depends on it. That's because it does! Aldi employees are actually timed for their speed and efficiency, with some insiders claiming there are scoreboards in the break room that rank the cashiers by speed. One Aldi cashier shared in a Reddit comment that if a customer asks them to slow down, "I simply tell them 'Unfortunately I'm timed and have to go this fast or I could lose my job.'"
When people bag groceries as they are flying toward them, they are inevitably slowing down the process. This affects the cashier more than anyone else because their time dealing with the customer increases. "I had a customer complaint on my ringing after I told them we were timed and can't bag their items for them," shared another employee, continuing, "I now have a 60 day warning period with no complaints or I'm terminated." That's why one of the unwritten rules at Aldi is to bag your groceries elsewhere, at your own preferred pace, without blocking the flow of the checkout.
Help the employees at Aldi by not bagging your groceries at the checkout
Bagging at the register is one of the mistakes seasoned Aldi shoppers never make. There is a special counter specifically intended for bagging groceries, located right past the register area, before the exit. It is a long counter with plenty of space for multiple customers to organize their groceries in peace. At the register itself, your scanned groceries should go directly into the shopping cart, which you can then wheel to the bagging counter.
Some customers do find this procedure a bit inconvenient, especially when they are in a rush. Luckily there are some useful alternatives that bypass the sorting counter without slowing down the cashier. One of the easiest ways is to snag an empty cardboard box when you chance upon it on the shelves and then place the groceries inside of it as they are coming through the register. People have also reported using blue Ikea bags, which are large enough to cover most of the surface of the cart — so you are essentially bagging the groceries simply by putting them inside the cart. Finally, there is the option of wheeling the groceries straight to the car and transferring them into large baskets (such as laundry baskets) that you can keep in the trunk for future Aldi trips.