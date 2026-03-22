Aldi Employees Can't Stand This Checkout Behavior From Shoppers

At Aldi, the checkout experience is unlike any other, and many count it among the annoying things when shopping at Aldi. It is not just the customers that have beef with the checkout — it's also the employees. Primarily, they cannot stand it when people start bagging their groceries right at the register.

Aldi's checkout operates differently from other stores. You have likely noticed that it's incredibly fast, with the cashier sending the items through the register like their job depends on it. That's because it does! Aldi employees are actually timed for their speed and efficiency, with some insiders claiming there are scoreboards in the break room that rank the cashiers by speed. One Aldi cashier shared in a Reddit comment that if a customer asks them to slow down, "I simply tell them 'Unfortunately I'm timed and have to go this fast or I could lose my job.'"

When people bag groceries as they are flying toward them, they are inevitably slowing down the process. This affects the cashier more than anyone else because their time dealing with the customer increases. "I had a customer complaint on my ringing after I told them we were timed and can't bag their items for them," shared another employee, continuing, "I now have a 60 day warning period with no complaints or I'm terminated." That's why one of the unwritten rules at Aldi is to bag your groceries elsewhere, at your own preferred pace, without blocking the flow of the checkout.