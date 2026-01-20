Unwritten Rules To Know Before Visiting Aldi

The first thing that might throw you for a loop, even before you walk into the store on your first trip to Aldi, is that all the carts are chained together outside the store, and you'll need a quarter to unlock them. However, the good news is that you'll get that quarter back when you're finished, as long as you return the cart and rechain it as you found it. So, you might have to bring a quarter with you to get a cart, but think about it more like a cart deposit since you get it back after you're finished and connect the cart back to the chain.

The purpose behind having to use a quarter to get your cart is really for your benefit. People tend to want their quarter back, so Aldi uses that psychology to ensure that people don't leave their carts in the middle of the parking lot. If customers are returning their own carts to the building, the grocery store doesn't have to hire someone extra to do this job. Then, ultimately, those savings are passed on to you, the customer.

Some customers go as far as to purchase shopping tokens so that they're never caught without a way to get a cart. For example, the Andibro stainless steel shopping trolley token goes on your keychain and fits into the slot in place of a quarter.