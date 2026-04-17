'Catch Of The Freezer Aisle' — The Walmart Great Value Fried Fish Shoppers Adore
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Walmart's Great Value brand is one of the biggest draws of the superstore, living up to its name as a collection of products that are as cheap as they are valuable. And the Great Value Crispy Battered Fish Fillets are one of the brand's most prized frozen finds, according to customers.
Featuring certified sustainably caught pollock coated in a seasoned batter, these fillets come 10 to a box and crisp up in an oven in under 30 minutes. A glowing customer review on Walmart's website proclaims, "The Great Value Crispy Battered Fish Fillets are a seafood sensation, delivering golden, crispy perfection straight from your oven." While some frozen battered fish never quite transform into the desired textural contrast of freshly fried fish, these frozen filets are, according to the review, "the ultimate balance of flaky fish and crunchy coating." In addition to the perfect crisp, customers also said, "The batter is light, crispy, and perfectly seasoned." Many customers were skeptical about opting for the Great Value brand over more trusted name brands. But one customer stated, "[I] bought these instead of the name brand on a whim. They crisped up really well in the air fry, not greasy and best of all the flavor was awesome." Customers described the fish as "crunchy on the outside and mild and tender on the inside," and best of all, ready in a matter of minutes. No need for a breading station and the finicky, messy process of using a deep fryer.
How to enjoy Walmart Great Value fried fish filets
In addition to singing their praise, customers also had many recommendations as to how to cook and accompany them. "I eat this at the very least three times a week or more with some veggies, said one Walmart customer. "I cook them in my air fryer at 400 degrees for 14 minutes, flipping halfway through." Indeed, the air fryer is certainly a secret weapon for the crunchiest exterior short of deep frying. However, if you don't have an air fryer, customers said they had just as much success with the oven-baked method, which is a testament to their quality.
While they air fry or bake, you have plenty of time to whip up a complete dinner with the help of other premade products that you can pick up in the frozen or prepared section of Walmart. For example, you can always steam some frozen Great Value vegetables and quickly bake a potato in the microwave while the fish heats up. Buy some brioche hamburger buns, your favorite tartar sauce brand, and premade coleslaw to top a fried fish sandwich. Many customers recommended slicing the fried filets and transforming them into fish tacos. They'd pair perfectly with fresh corn tortillas, a zesty Mexican slaw, and a drizzle of avocado crema. Of course, battered fried fish is famously enjoyed with french fries for a take on fish and chips. And Walmart has all the frozen french fry brands you can imagine.