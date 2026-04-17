'Catch Of The Freezer Aisle' — The Walmart Great Value Fried Fish Shoppers Adore

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Walmart's Great Value brand is one of the biggest draws of the superstore, living up to its name as a collection of products that are as cheap as they are valuable. And the Great Value Crispy Battered Fish Fillets are one of the brand's most prized frozen finds, according to customers.

Featuring certified sustainably caught pollock coated in a seasoned batter, these fillets come 10 to a box and crisp up in an oven in under 30 minutes. A glowing customer review on Walmart's website proclaims, "The Great Value Crispy Battered Fish Fillets are a seafood sensation, delivering golden, crispy perfection straight from your oven." While some frozen battered fish never quite transform into the desired textural contrast of freshly fried fish, these frozen filets are, according to the review, "the ultimate balance of flaky fish and crunchy coating." In addition to the perfect crisp, customers also said, "The batter is light, crispy, and perfectly seasoned." Many customers were skeptical about opting for the Great Value brand over more trusted name brands. But one customer stated, "[I] bought these instead of the name brand on a whim. They crisped up really well in the air fry, not greasy and best of all the flavor was awesome." Customers described the fish as "crunchy on the outside and mild and tender on the inside," and best of all, ready in a matter of minutes. No need for a breading station and the finicky, messy process of using a deep fryer.