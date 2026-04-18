The 6 Most Missed Applebee's Menu Items, According To Customers

Applebee's is one of the largest casual dining restaurant chains in the world, operating in 11 countries and territories. Thanks to its wide variety of offerings, which include American, Mexican, Asian, and Italian fare, along with unique fusions of each — like the fan-favorite chicken wonton tacos — it's diverse enough to impress even the most eccentric diner.

If you're planning a group outing with picky eaters, the popular menu items alone will probably do the trick, let alone the remaining nearly 50 or so options. It's for that reason that Applebee's constantly contends with quality over quantity, frequently introducing limited-time menu items while discontinuing others. As you can imagine, it's hard to maintain quality when you're trying to please everyone, and if we're being honest, it's resulted in quite a few items to avoid ordering from Applebee's.

That said, the chain's culinary team churns out just as many, if not more, worthwhile innovations — the viral Tex-Mex quesadilla burger being one example. And, don't get us started on Applebee's archive of discontinued menu items, many of which have cult followings. For a taste of what Applebee's has cooked up over the years, here are the some of the most missed menu items, according to customers.