Andrew Zimmern Has Been Chowing Down On The Same Katz's Deli Sandwich For Decades

Katz's may be the oldest deli in the U.S., but it still serves a whopping 70,000 pounds of meat every single week to hungry customers from all around the world. One famous Katz's fan is chef and television personality Andrew Zimmern. In April, the chef worked a guest shift at Katz's to get a taste of what it's like on the other side of the deli counter. When he's sitting at a table, however, Zimmern claims in an Instagram post that he's been eating the same Katz's Deli sandwich for "65 years" — a slight exaggeration considering the chef was only 64 at the time. But the hyperbole illustrates Zimmern's enduring passion for his go-to sandwich: "Half pastrami, half brisket, stacked." Ostensibly, those meats are served on Katz's iconic rye, which is baked fresh daily.

Zimmern has won Emmy and James Beard Awards, but the roots of his acclaimed culinary career began in New York City. Indeed, it seems probable that Katz's helped fuel his come-up. After attending The Dalton School and Vassar College, Zimmern cooked in various NYC fine dining establishments alongside such prestigious chefs as The French Laundry's Thomas Keller, Anne Rosenzweig, Joachim Splichal, and Leslie Revsin. Fellow Vassar alumn Anthony Bourdain similarly named Katz's as his favorite spot for a late-night bite. Decades later, during his first shift at Katz's, Zimmern flexed some impressive knife skills, carving up that world-class pastrami. As the chef himself quips in the Instagram post, admiring his work, "Not bad for my first try."