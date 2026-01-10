The Staggering Amount Of Meat Katz's Deli Serves Each Week

In a city that's defined by its diverse culinary scene and full of iconic restaurants, Katz's Delicatessen still might be the most famous place to grab a bite to eat in New York City. The Lower East Side deli is one of the oldest restaurants in New York, having opened way back in 1888, with its towering pastrami sandwiches becoming a symbol of the city. While the deli originally catered to the poor, working class, and Jewish residents in the surrounding area, Katz's has managed to stay relevant and popular even as the neighborhood around it constantly changes. To keep up with deli meat demands in the country's largest city, Katz's ends up serving a whopping 70,000 pounds of meat every week.

That staggering poundage of meat is all the more impressive when you consider that Katz's maintains its famous quality by making all of its meat in house. The most popular options by far are the corned beef and pastrami, the latter of which is considered Katz's signature item. Of those 70,000 pounds, 40,000 pounds are pastrami alone, and 20,000 pounds are corned beef. The deli also serves smoked turkey, brisket, and sausages like frankfurters and knockwurst.

All this meat is served to thousands of customers every day at hand-carving stations, which the deli can manage thanks to being staffed by well-trained cutters, some who have decades of experience. Employees also work their way through different positions, so each one knows the full operations of the deli.