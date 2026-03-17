The Insider Trick From Katz's Deli To Upgrade Your Pastrami Sandwich

To make the David Special at Katz's, order a pastrami sandwich with mustard. The bread doesn't matter so much — although ordering white bread is the fastest way to mess up a Jewish deli sandwich, so rye is certainly the better choice. Then, order a knish on the side. The slicer appears to use one of the deli's square knishes, which feature a fluffy potato interior and a crispy, fried exterior. If you are only planning on eating the David Special and don't plan to eat your pastrami on rye, be sure to order two or three, since these are much smaller than your average slice of bread.

Once your order is up, simply slice your knish in half and smear some mustard inside. Then, add a healthy helping of the pastrami between the knish, and there you have it: The David Special. Although it requires a bit of food surgery, based on the comments under Katz's Instagram post, it seems as though customers are already eager to try it. One even said, "I will try to get hired at Katz's just so I can order this sandwich," and we don't blame them; The David Special seems like one legendary sandwich.