The Insider Trick From Katz's Deli To Upgrade Your Pastrami Sandwich
New York City's oldest deli is anything but old news; in fact, Katz's Deli is consistently mentioned as one of the "must-visit" food destinations for first-timers in NYC. The Lower East Side staple is especially celebrated for its pastrami, which takes nearly a month to make. While it tastes delicious on Jewish rye bread, one of the deli's meat slicers shared on Instagram an even better way to enjoy the legendary, smokey meat: on a knish, with a good helping of mustard.
The slicer refers to this spin on the classic pastrami as the David Special, and according to him, it's something the staff at Katz's likes to make when they're hungry, but don't want to eat a sandwich. The sandwiches at Katz's are notoriously large, so this makes a lot of sense. But there's a catch: Customers can't technically order the David Special themselves. Thankfully, though, the slicer suggests a way you can DIY it yourself, and all it requires is a simple extra order.
How to order the David Special at Katz's Deli
To make the David Special at Katz's, order a pastrami sandwich with mustard. The bread doesn't matter so much — although ordering white bread is the fastest way to mess up a Jewish deli sandwich, so rye is certainly the better choice. Then, order a knish on the side. The slicer appears to use one of the deli's square knishes, which feature a fluffy potato interior and a crispy, fried exterior. If you are only planning on eating the David Special and don't plan to eat your pastrami on rye, be sure to order two or three, since these are much smaller than your average slice of bread.
Once your order is up, simply slice your knish in half and smear some mustard inside. Then, add a healthy helping of the pastrami between the knish, and there you have it: The David Special. Although it requires a bit of food surgery, based on the comments under Katz's Instagram post, it seems as though customers are already eager to try it. One even said, "I will try to get hired at Katz's just so I can order this sandwich," and we don't blame them; The David Special seems like one legendary sandwich.