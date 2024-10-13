How To Achieve The Ideal Flavor In Homemade Jewish Rye Bread

If you've ever been to a Jewish deli or bakery, you're probably familiar with iconic baked goods like challah, kaiser rolls, bagels, and rye bread. Rye bread has a long history that's not just exclusive to Jewish cuisine, but Jewish rye bread does have unique characteristics. We consulted a bread expert to guide us with tips to achieve the ideal flavor in homemade Jewish rye bread.

Nathan Myhrvold, founder of Modernist Cuisine and co-author of "Modernist Bread at Home," talked to us about the characteristics that make Jewish rye bread so unique, namely a robust flavor and sturdy crumb. He said, "Jewish deli rye has the flavor punch to complement rich and smoky deli meats and a structure that's ideal for securely enclosing often-generous sandwich fillings."

In the U.S. rye bread is usually a blend of rye and wheat flours, and Jewish rye usually contains more wheat than rye. Myhrvold lets us in on his proprietary ingredient formula, which is "a combination of dark rye flavor to amplify the taste" and "instant yeast to enhance and expedite the leavening process." Instant yeast is a substitute for sourdough starter, which traditional Jewish rye recipes tend to use.