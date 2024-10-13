How To Achieve The Ideal Flavor In Homemade Jewish Rye Bread
If you've ever been to a Jewish deli or bakery, you're probably familiar with iconic baked goods like challah, kaiser rolls, bagels, and rye bread. Rye bread has a long history that's not just exclusive to Jewish cuisine, but Jewish rye bread does have unique characteristics. We consulted a bread expert to guide us with tips to achieve the ideal flavor in homemade Jewish rye bread.
Nathan Myhrvold, founder of Modernist Cuisine and co-author of "Modernist Bread at Home," talked to us about the characteristics that make Jewish rye bread so unique, namely a robust flavor and sturdy crumb. He said, "Jewish deli rye has the flavor punch to complement rich and smoky deli meats and a structure that's ideal for securely enclosing often-generous sandwich fillings."
In the U.S. rye bread is usually a blend of rye and wheat flours, and Jewish rye usually contains more wheat than rye. Myhrvold lets us in on his proprietary ingredient formula, which is "a combination of dark rye flavor to amplify the taste" and "instant yeast to enhance and expedite the leavening process." Instant yeast is a substitute for sourdough starter, which traditional Jewish rye recipes tend to use.
Rye bread in Jewish recipes and beyond
Rye bread is a mainstay in Jewish delis, and by following Myhrvold's tips you should get that much closer to a deli-style homemade version. Perhaps the most distinct flavor characteristic in Jewish rye bread is caraway seeds. They bring notes of licorice, dill, anise and fennel. But if you're not keen on their robust flavor, Myhrvold offers an alternative, saying, "you can omit them entirely or replace them with nigella seeds." Nigella seeds are found in Indian, North African, and Middle Eastern cuisines, offering an oniony palate with a bitter finish.
You can adapt our cocktail party rye bread recipe for a full homemade loaf, incorporating Myhrvold's suggestions. Now, you're ready for more Jewish recipes to pair your bread with, starting with those rich and smoky deli meats. Pastrami and corned beef are the classics. We have an easy, hands-off crock pot corned beef recipe for you to make an entirely scratch made classic Reuben sandwich.
Rye bread also makes a great tuna sandwich or a savory breakfast toast to top with cream cheese, lox, and capers. Its aromatic and sour flavor pairs well with cheese, and it toasts beautifully with butter or mayo in a skillet. You could make grilled cheese on rye with swiss, cheddar, and smoked gouda.
However, if you'd rather just buy your bread, you can find it in most stores. But it's also sold online by famous brands like Pepperidge Farms, and you'll also find heavier Arnold Jewish rye pumpernickle available, too.