The Popular Grocery Store Known For Its Top-Tier Fresh Fish Selection
While some grocery store fish counters might have you thinking twice before taking a number, other grocery stores are renowned for their fresh fish offerings. And a grocery store chain with high-quality fresh seafood is Wegmans. The crown jewel grocer of the Eastern U.S., Wegman's is also one of the best grocery stores in the nation.
Wegman's seafood counter has dozens of varieties of fish and shellfish. The newest New York city Wegmans has 18 varieties of fish flown in fresh from Japan's Toyosu fish market, not to mention an in-store sushi restaurant that sells $190 caviar. Not only does Wegmans have one of the largest selections of fresh seafood, but the chain is also dedicated to ethical and sustainable sourcing. The chain claims to have created its own strict sourcing policy, partnering with suppliers and fisheries that are certified with Global Food Safety Initiative for the safest food handling practices, Global Sustainable Seafood Initiative certifications to ensure the smallest environmental impact, and Sustainable Supply Chain Initiative certifications to make the best possible social impact on fair trade. To that effect, an upstate New York Wegmans made headlines by rescuing a super-rare yellow lobster from a seafood shipment and rehousing it to the Aquarium of Niagara. So, even Wegmans' employees have proven themselves worthy in its laudable sustainability practices. If you're looking for the best fresh fish and seafood varieties to pick up at Wegmans, customer favorites include the yellowfin tuna steak, wild blue catfish, and the swordfish steaks.
Tips for buying fresh fish at Wegman's and beyond
Wegmans is not the cheapest grocery store, and many would call it downright bougie. But that's even more reason to trust its upscale fish counter. A high price tag may be one of the reasons for a sustainable and socially responsible sourcing policy that you can feel good about supporting. That said, an unwritten rule at Wegmans you should know about is that the chain has a Shopper's Club benefits program that has unbeatable and exclusive coupons. So, you might be able to get high-end fish varieties for a fraction of the price. While Wegmans is dedicated to sustainable sourcing, you should still check out our list of the 20 best sustainable seafood products to buy and eat that includes both wild caught and farmed fish and shellfish.
If you're planning on visiting Wegmans fish counter for your next fresh cut, there are numerous red flags to look out for that'll prevent you from buying subpar fish. The first and most obvious is a sensory inspection; visual and olfactory cues are a sure way to detect that fish is past its prime. Vibrant gills that are firm and never slimy to the touch as well as a neutral odor are important indicators of freshness. One key feature to look out for when buying whole fresh fish is the fish eyes which should be clear and plump, not cloudy and sunken in.