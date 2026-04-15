The Popular Grocery Store Known For Its Top-Tier Fresh Fish Selection

Wegmans is not the cheapest grocery store, and many would call it downright bougie. But that's even more reason to trust its upscale fish counter. A high price tag may be one of the reasons for a sustainable and socially responsible sourcing policy that you can feel good about supporting. That said, an unwritten rule at Wegmans you should know about is that the chain has a Shopper's Club benefits program that has unbeatable and exclusive coupons. So, you might be able to get high-end fish varieties for a fraction of the price. While Wegmans is dedicated to sustainable sourcing, you should still check out our list of the 20 best sustainable seafood products to buy and eat that includes both wild caught and farmed fish and shellfish.

If you're planning on visiting Wegmans fish counter for your next fresh cut, there are numerous red flags to look out for that'll prevent you from buying subpar fish. The first and most obvious is a sensory inspection; visual and olfactory cues are a sure way to detect that fish is past its prime. Vibrant gills that are firm and never slimy to the touch as well as a neutral odor are important indicators of freshness. One key feature to look out for when buying whole fresh fish is the fish eyes which should be clear and plump, not cloudy and sunken in.